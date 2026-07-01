Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS · 13 minutes ago

In this universe, Conor McGregor just might have a shot at UFC 329

Will Despart

Host · Writer

LAS VEGAS – Sin City may have missed out on the opportunity to host a World Cup match, but all eyes will be fixated on the Strip on July 10 when “The Notorious” Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon at T-Mobile Arena after a five-year hiatus. 

McGregor’s bout with Max Holloway, a fellow fan favorite, is set to headline UFC 329 a week from Saturday. The event will mark the culmination of UFC’s annual International Fight Week, which will surely see a boost in attendance and atmosphere given the amount of global tourists in the States for the football festivities. 

It could also mark the resurrection of the biggest star mixed martial arts has ever produced, at a time when the sport needs him more than ever. But the word could is carrying a lot of weight there.

Not so long ago, the idea that McGregor could win this fight after such a long layoff seemed like a foreign concept to me. Doubly so because of how he went out of the UFC to begin with, suffering a broken leg against Dustin Poirier that marked his third loss in four fights and sealed his fall from a height no one besides himself had even reached before. However, after seeing what the New York Knicks pulled off in the NBA Finals and what Justin Gaethje pulled off at the White House, I can’t help but believe that the simulation has gone haywire and the things that actually should be happening have fully given way to the unbelievable and absurd. 

As it stands, Holloway is currently the substantial betting favorite and sits between -220 and -250 depending on the market. Holloway, of course, is coming off a rather devastating loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 in March, where he was thoroughly outclassed and lost his BMF belt in the process. Holloway was entering the Oliveira fight on a high after his July 2025 defeat of Poirier, but that night showed that his boxing is really his only viable weapon at this point in his career. He’s not going to overpower McGregor with wrestling or win the fight on the ground, he’s going to stand and bang and fight his typical style of fight that McGregor actually matches up well with. 

If I had to pick the fight now, 10 days out, I’d still roll with Holloway. But as you can probably tell by reading this, I get a little closer to believing that the crazy Irishman could pull it off each day. I can only imagine that belief growing once we get to fight week and he gets back on the microphone and in front of the fans and press, but at the end of the day he has to be the old McGregor in the Octagon and not just at the podium if he wants his return to be triumphant.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 1 3:07 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYM

NYM

-1.5

-106

O 8.5

TOR

TOR

+1.5

-110

U 8.5

Jul 1 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

+1.5

+120

O 8

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-142

U 8

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 2 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 2 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

MLB Cy Young Race: Misiorowski vs. Sanchez - Who Will Win?
MLB · 4 days ago
MLB Cy Young Race: Misiorowski vs. Sanchez - Who Will Win?
Analyzing American League MVP Odds and Major Contenders
MLB · 1 week ago
Analyzing American League MVP Odds and Major Contenders
2026 NL Cy Young Odds: Misiorowski Running Away With It?
MLB · 1 week ago
2026 NL Cy Young Odds: Misiorowski Running Away With It?
White Sox Surprising Season: Overcoming Injuries and Expectations
MLB · 2 weeks ago
White Sox Surprising Season: Overcoming Injuries and Expectations
Phillies' Playoff Hopes: Can They Turn It Around This Season?
MLB · 2 weeks ago
Phillies' Playoff Hopes: Can They Turn It Around This Season?