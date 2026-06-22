2026 Mets flirting with one of the worst seasons in franchise history

Mets Big Payroll & Big Disappointment

2003 Mets (66-95)

The 2003 Mets finished 66-95 under manager Art Howe and became another example of a talented roster failing to meet expectations. Coming off an aggressive push to improve the club, New York hoped Howe could replicate the success he enjoyed elsewhere.

Instead, the season unraveled quickly.

The pitching staff lacked consistency, the offense struggled to produce timely hits and the club never found sustained momentum. While the record was not among the worst in franchise history, the disappointment surrounding the season was substantial because expectations were significantly higher.

Unlike the expansion-era Mets, this team was not expected to lose 95 games. Ownership invested heavily and expected postseason contention. Instead, the Mets spent most of the year looking up in the standings.

The lesson from 2003 remains relevant today: payroll and star power guarantee nothing. Execution still determines success.

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