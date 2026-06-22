2026 Mets flirting with one of the worst seasons in franchise history

Big Payroll, Bigger Disappointments
Highest Payrolls in MLB
- Dodgers - $395.8 million
- Mets - $367.9 million
- Yankees - $325.4 million
- Phillies - $309.6 million
- Blue Jays - $302.4 million
The New York Mets entered Major League Baseball in 1962 and endured predictable expansion-team growing pains. During their first four seasons, the Mets won just 194 total games, a staggering illustration of how difficult those early years were. Yet progress followed.
Over the next four seasons, New York won approximately 300 games and culminated the turnaround with one of the most remarkable championships in sports history, capturing the 1969 World Series.
Fast forward to today and the contrast is impossible to ignore.
As the 2026 season approaches the All-Star break, the Mets find themselves at the bottom of the National League East and hovering uncomfortably close to the lower tier of the overall MLB standings. What makes the situation particularly alarming is the investment. This is not a rebuilding club. This is a team assembled to contend for a championship.
The Mets entered the season with one of the largest payrolls in baseball, making their struggles far more difficult to justify. While the franchise's worst teams lacked talent and resources, this club has both. That reality is why many fans view this season as one of the most disappointing in recent memory.
Mets Quick Hits
- Second-highest payroll in baseball.
- Entered the season with playoff expectations.
- Near the bottom of the NL East.
- Performance hasn't matched investment.
- Growing comparisons to previous Mets disappointments.
- Page 2: A History of Last-Place Finishes