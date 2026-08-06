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MLB · 1 day ago

TST Best Bets: August 6, 2026

Nick Wire

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Angels conclude the three game series against the Baltimore Orioles this morning. The Angels, winners of two of their last 12 games, sit in last place in the American League West. 

The Orioles sit at 56-58 and are 0.5 games out of the last wild card spot which is currently occupied by the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians.

Baltimore defeated L.A. in each of the first two games of the series: 3-1, 5-2. With their most recent pair of losses, the Angels extended their streak of scoring four runs or less to 10 games. 

The Angels’ offense lost Jo Adell and Logan O’Hoppe at the trade deadline, but they are banking on newcomer Moises Ballesteros to provide the missing pop. He is 1-for-7 with a single so far.

The Orioles’ have a significant advantage at starting pitcher for today’s game as well. Brandon Young is 8-2 with a 3.31 ERA through 103.1 innings pitched. Meanwhile, the Angels are expected to send out Ryan Johnson – their 2024 second round pick. 

Though seen by many as a high-ranking prospect with elite potential, Johnson has struggled thus far at the Big League level. He holds a 2-6 record and a 7.63 ERA in 46 innings. 

Here are tonight’s TST Best Bets brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles under 9.5 total runs

Rundown: This is a relatively high line compared to the last five lines (four of them were 9.0). Within the past five games, every game has hit on the under. That’s mainly due to the Angels offense being abysmal in their last ~10 games. 

The Halo batters are also unfamiliar with Young and his arsenal. Tyler Heineman is the only Angel that has faced Young, going 2-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch.

Second Pick: Baltimore Orioles -1.5 over Los Angeles Angels  

Rundown: The Orioles have home-field advantage, a competitive edge as they fight for a wild card spot and much better projected pitching.

One bright spot for the Angels was the return of reliever Ben Joyce. Joyce struck out one in a lone inning of work. 

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Aug 8 3:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

-1.5

-136

O 7.5

NYY

NYY

+1.5

+126

U 7.5

Aug 8 4:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATH

ATH

+1.5

+235

O 9

BOS

BOS

-1.5

-260

U 9

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