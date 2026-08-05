TST Best Bets: August 5, 2026

Today’s slate features the best team in baseball attempting to finish off a division rival, followed by a WNBA rematch between two teams battling for playoff positioning.

Milwaukee became the first MLB team to reach 70 wins with Tuesday’s victory, but closing out the series will not come easily with Paul Skenes starting for Pittsburgh. In the WNBA, the Wings will look for payback against a Mystics team riding a four-game winning streak after beating Dallas 81-75 last week.

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First Pick: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – Under 7 runs

Rundown: Arguably the best team in MLB, the Brewers get ace pitcher Kyle Harrison back on the mound tonight after he was sidelined with an injury on July 11.

Milwaukee has been dominant in Harrison’s starts, going 12-5 this season, and faces a Pirates team that has lost six of its last eight games.

While taking the Brewers moneyline is the safer pick, the under offers better value.

Pittsburgh has scored four or fewer runs in four straight games, and with Harrison returning for Milwaukee, this does not project as the night for the Pirates to break out of their slump.

The under has hit in five straight Brewers games, and that trend should continue tonight.

Second Pick: Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings – Under 168.5

Jul 31, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) defends Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) at CareFirst Arena. Brad Mills-Imagn Images Jul 31, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) defends Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) at CareFirst Arena.

Rundown: We’re doubling up on backing the under today, as the Wings and Mystics project to have a high-level defensive battle.

Like Dallas, Washington is looking to climb from the bottom of the league into the playoffs in one season and currently occupies the eighth seed.

The Mystics’ third-ranked defense has been the primary reason for their rise up the WNBA standings, but their average offense and slow pace of play have also given them the league’s third-highest under rate.

Two spots behind Washington in under rate is its opponent tonight in Dallas.

There’s little reason to expect this game to look much different from last week’s matchup, when the teams combined for just 156 points.