Dodgers expect Snell to start next week with Glasnow and Ohtani returning to the mound later this season

CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers received some encouraging injury updates from manager Dave Roberts before Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Several key players are continuing to make progress as the club looks toward the final weeks of the regular season.

The most significant news involved two-way star Shohei Ohtani, whom Roberts said remains on track to return to the mound as a starting pitcher, even if his initial workload is limited.

Roberts said there is no specific date circled for Ohtani to begin throwing again, but emphasized the organization is not focused on forcing him into a traditional starter's workload.

"I certainly see him as a starter," Roberts said. "But how much he could give us and then have somebody behind him, we don't know yet."

Rather than rushing Ohtani back to pitch six or seven innings, Roberts said any innings the reigning National League MVP can provide will be considered a bonus.

"Whether it's one inning, two innings, three innings, I'm not too concerned about the timeline," Roberts said, adding that discussions about Ohtani's potential postseason role are premature.

There was also positive news regarding left-hander Blake Snell, who is expected to make his next start after coming through his latest outing without setbacks.

Roberts said the club simply wants to make sure Snell feels good the day after his appearance before officially penciling him into next week's rotation but that is the expectation.

"He'll start next week," Roberts said.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow also continues to move closer to rejoining the rotation. Roberts said Glasnow came out of his latest rehab outing feeling good and is expected to throw approximately three innings in his next appearance before increasing to four innings.

Once Glasnow successfully builds to that point, the Dodgers will evaluate his final steps toward returning to the roster.

Behind the plate, Roberts offered updates on both Will Smith and Dalton Rushing.

Smith continues to progress offensively and is taking swings in the batting cage, although he has not yet begun taking live at-bats on the field. Roberts said there is still no timetable for when the All-Star catcher will face pitching or begin a rehabilitation assignment.

"Everything keeps moving forward, which is a good thing," Roberts said. "There's no timeline."

Rushing, meanwhile, is expected to be shut down from throwing for four to six weeks after suffering a slight UCL tear in his elbow. The Dodgers hope he can continue hitting while resting the arm, potentially preserving his value as a left-handed bat later this season.

Roberts acknowledged the odds of Rushing catching again this season are slim but stopped short of ruling it out.

"I would say it's very small. I hope I'm wrong," Roberts said. "We're certainly trying to keep the bat alive for sure."

Despite the injuries to Smith and Rushing, Roberts expressed confidence in the Dodgers' current catching tandem of Ben Rortvedt and HunterFeduccia, saying the club's focus is on defense and game management rather than offensive production from the position while Smith and Rushing out.

"Both guys are going to be hitting ninth when they play," Roberts said. "With the talent that we have, the offense on their side is a bonus. We just want those guys to lock in on the run-prevention side."