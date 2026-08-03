Firesale deadline sparks new era of Angels baseball

When John Mozeliak was announced as the organization’s interim general manager a month ago, he was asked about his plans for the trade deadline. His answer was non-committal in the moment, but there was a plan for how they would develop their approach.

Mozeliak said he needed to learn the franchise from the ground up and then meet with owner Arte Moreno and Angels president Molly Jolly to discuss what’s best for the franchise's future.

The answer was obvious.

“As we entered this process, I shared with most of you that we knew that things had to be different,” Mozeliak said. “The direction of where the franchise was going needed to change.”

The Angels have the longest playoff drought in baseball and haven’t had a winning season in 11 years. Not to mention their farm system has routinely ranked towards the bottom of the league over the last decade, and the current team is on pace for its first 100-loss season in franchise history.

With reality staring right in the eyes of anyone who would even take a glance, Mozeliak managed to do something that no general manager has done in the Moreno era.

The Angels held a firesale that included players with club control at the trade deadline.

“This is an opportunity, during the trading deadline, to do just that,” Mozeliak said. “There were a lot of tough decisions that we had to make along the way, but we're really excited about some of the young players that we added to the system. Whenever you think about trying to build that foundation, it starts with finding those solid pieces. And for us, I think we were able to accomplish that.”

Departing from the Angels were right-hander José Soriano, right fielder Jo Adell, catcher Logan O’Hoppe, right-hander Chase Silseth, right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn, right-hander Kirby Yates and left-hander Brent Suter.

In return, they received nine players, with most of them being prospects but all of them currently playing in the minor leagues.

The prospect haul is headlined by 20-year-old shortstop Arjun Nimmala, who was acquired from the Blue Jays in the Soriano deal. Nimmala is the 43rd-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 rankings and slots in as the franchise’s second-best prospect behind 2025 second-overall pick Tyler Bremner.

“Nimmala was somebody that we had targeted in this process, and obviously getting a top prospect in a deal like this was super exciting for us,” Mozeliak said.

Another addition to the Angels’ top 30 prospect list for MLB Pipeline is catcher Jacob Cozart, who joins the Angels farm system ranked 18th. He was acquired from the Guardians in the Adell trade.

“Obviously, a younger catcher right now at Double-A,” Mozeliak said. “I think he's someone that is going to continue to develop. What we like about him is he does have some offensive upside, but from a defensive standpoint, very strong.”

The last prospect to break into the Angels’ top 30 is 19-year-old shortstop Angel Arredondo, who the Angels got from the Rangers for O’Hoppe and Silseth.

The only player that will report straight to the big league club is catcher Moisés Ballesteros, who came from the Cubs in the Zeferjahn trade. Ballesteros is a former top 100 prospect and has played in 79 career games in the big leagues.

“It's probably more of a bat first and then a defense second,” Mozeliak said. “But we spent a lot of time on this one, really trying to scrub and understand what are we doing here on the defensive side. We do think there are some things we can do to help him defensively.”

Left-hander Reid Detmers and shortstop Zach Neto also had their names out there in plenty of trade rumors over the last few weeks, but they will stay put for now. Those two players could’ve landed a significant prospect package, but things never materialized.

“When we approached the trading deadline, we didn't have any vision of saying we had to move someone, especially when you're talking about players that have years of control,” Mozeliak said. “What we did approach the trading deadline with was that we were going to be open and listen to anyone that we thought made sense to us. And more importantly, if we felt like there was value in what we were getting in return, that was something we would pursue.

“We didn't feel comfortable with just moving someone, just saying we moved them.”

Another name that swirled in rumors is franchise icon Mike Trout.

Trout will turn 35 years old on Friday, and he still only has three playoff games to his name, which were played 12 years ago. With the Angels undergoing a total breakdown of the roster for future assets, it raised the question if maybe Trout would finally waive his no-trade clause and look for a trade for a chance to play in the postseason.

Yet again, Trout will stay put.

“I spoke with Mike a couple weeks ago, and as far as putting him out there, we decided that just was not going to happen,” Mozeliak said.

This trade deadline was significant to the Angels for multiple reasons.

Sure, tearing down the roster for prospects is significant in its own right. But most importantly, this firesale shows that the Angels are changing.

The Angels have never gone through a rebuild in the Moreno era, even when it's been obvious that they’ve needed to for almost a decade.

Many around the industry have reported that Moreno hasn’t always allowed his general managers to make their own decisions. This was a prominent topic of conversation in Mozeliak’s introductory press conference last month.

“I think this goes back to actually when I was brought in; obviously I communicated a strategy of what I thought we needed to see happen,” Mozeliak said. “And I'm happy to report each one of those guys has been uber supportive of me.”

With Jolly taking over as president of the club back in April and a heavily experienced general manager at the helm, it appears Moreno might be easing the grip of the reins.

“I think what's been really impressive for me is just the amount of trust that I've been granted,” Mozeliak said. “I feel like in a leadership position, that has to go both ways. Mr. Moreno and Molly, I feel like they've done a really nice job welcoming me and making me feel comfortable here and allowing myself and the team I work with to really make the decisions that we feel are most important to move us forward.”

This level of trust now raises the question of whether Mozeliak is going to remain the general manager after this season. At his introductory press conference, Mozeliak said he will start the process of finding the next general manager after the trade deadline.

Now that the trade deadline has passed, there was a different tone when he was asked if he wants to stay as the general manager.

“I really haven't thought about myself lately,” Mozeliak said. “There has been a lot going on from the draft to the trade deadline. I obviously am going to have to address my future at some point. And clearly, that's Mr. Moreno and that's Molly in terms of what that looks like.

“But I will say this, I've really enjoyed the last six weeks being here. I feel like the group of people I'm working with that we have made a difference. And the change has been real. So I've been really excited about what I've seen that we've been able to accomplish here. I'm really proud of the group I work with.”

Mozeliak said he will meet with Moreno and Jolly to map out how they want the future to look and how they want to see leadership look moving forward.

What does all this mean in the right-now and the immediate future? Well, the Angels were already on pace to lose 100 games before trading away a quarter of their roster, so it’s not far-fetched to imagine the team will lose a lot more down the stretch.

Now, to a fan base that hasn’t seen a winning season in 11 years, this reality can be a punch to the gut.

But at least there’s a plan and a direction, which is something that couldn’t be said over the last decade.