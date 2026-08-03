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MLB · 10 minutes ago

Angels trade Ryan Zeferjahn to Cubs

Jack Janes

Host · Writer

The Angels' fire sale rolls on at this year's trade deadline as they now trade right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn to the Cubs for catcher Moises Ballesteros and right-hander Mason McGwire, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

Zeferjahn had a wildly inconsistent start to the season, but has been on a heater over the last two months, posting a 1.38 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched since the start of June. His overall numbers reflect a 3.66 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings. 

A 97-mph fastball paired with a nasty sweeper makes him a solid option in the back end of a bullpen, but command has been Zeferjahn's downfall when he struggles. 

McGwire is the Cubs' 18th-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline and has a 4.91 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings since joining High-A this season. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound 22-year-old is a strike thrower, but can get hit. 

Ballesteros is a 22-year-old catcher who has recently graduated from prospect status due to his stint in the big leagues this year. He was hitting .231 with a .687 OPS and six home runs in 59 games before getting optioned to Triple-A. Ballesteros is a former top prospect, reaching as high as 36th on Baseball America's Top 100 list before this season started.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Aug 3 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WSH

WSH

+1.5

+136

O 9

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-146

U 9

Aug 3 7:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
STL

STL

+1.5

+186

O 8

NYY

NYY

-1.5

-205

U 8

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