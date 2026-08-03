Angels trade Ryan Zeferjahn to Cubs

The Angels' fire sale rolls on at this year's trade deadline as they now trade right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn to the Cubs for catcher Moises Ballesteros and right-hander Mason McGwire, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

Zeferjahn had a wildly inconsistent start to the season, but has been on a heater over the last two months, posting a 1.38 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched since the start of June. His overall numbers reflect a 3.66 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings.

A 97-mph fastball paired with a nasty sweeper makes him a solid option in the back end of a bullpen, but command has been Zeferjahn's downfall when he struggles.

McGwire is the Cubs' 18th-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline and has a 4.91 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings since joining High-A this season. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound 22-year-old is a strike thrower, but can get hit.

Ballesteros is a 22-year-old catcher who has recently graduated from prospect status due to his stint in the big leagues this year. He was hitting .231 with a .687 OPS and six home runs in 59 games before getting optioned to Triple-A. Ballesteros is a former top prospect, reaching as high as 36th on Baseball America's Top 100 list before this season started.