Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
MLB · 2 hours ago

Angels trade José Soriano to Blue Jays

Jack Janes

Host · Writer

The Angels traded right-hander José Soriano to the Blue Jays for shortstop Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero. 

The heavy sinker baller’s overall numbers, paired with two more years of club control, are worthy enough of a top prospect, boasting a 3.29 ERA in 22 starts and 127 strikeouts in 123 innings pitched. 

The strong ERA is anchored by a scorching-hot start, though, as Soriano started the season by only allowing one earned run in his first six starts. He’s pitched to a 4.64 ERA in his 16 starts since. 

When Soriano runs into trouble, it’s usually at the hands of his command, as he leads all of baseball in walks allowed (57). 

When he’s in the zone, Soriano gets his outs by inducing groundballs with his sinker and gets swings and misses and strikeouts with his knuckle curve. Soriano’s knuckle curve has induced an average swing-and-miss distance of 7.9 inches, which is the fifth most among any pitch thrown in baseball. 

Although Soriano is a quality arm with club control, there is still a risk of injury. Soriano already has two Tommy John surgeries to his name at just 27 years old. 

Nimmala is the 43rd-ranked prospect in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 and he’s slashing .280/.353/.458 with a .811 OPS and 115 wRC+ in 32 games since being promoted to Double-A. He’s 20 years old and was the Blue Jays’ first-round pick back in 2023.

Micheletti and Rivero aren’t in the Blue Jays’ Top 30 Prospects by MLB Pipeline, but Micheletti is having a strong season in Double-A, hitting .251 with a .800 OPS and 14 home runs. Rivero is just 19 years old and has a 2.36 ERA in nine starts and 12 appearances overall in the Florida Complex League while running a 28.7% strikeout rate and 12.7% walk rate.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Aug 3 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WSH

WSH

+1.5

+142

O 9

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-154

U 9

Aug 3 7:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
STL

STL

+1.5

+186

O 8

NYY

NYY

-1.5

-205

U 8

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
MLB · 1 week ago
NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader
MLB · 1 week ago
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader
Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
MLB · 1 week ago
Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
Impact of Player Injuries on NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB · 1 week ago
Impact of Player Injuries on NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Predictions
MLB · 2 weeks ago
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Predictions