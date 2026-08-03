Ranking the Top 15 MLB Trade Deadline Targets Right Now

We’ve officially laid down the master trade ledger for the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline, but now it's your turn to play general manager!

The Ace Sweepstakes: Should a contender unload their entire farm system to get Tarik Skubal, or is spending top prospects on a starting pitcher too risky?

The Flame-Thrower Premium: How much is Mason Miller's 0.89 ERA and 102-mph heat worth on the open market for a team desperate for a closer?

The Ultimate Reclamation: Which struggling star, Freddy Peralta or Luis Robert Jr., has the better chance of completely turning their season around on a playoff team?