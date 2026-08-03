Emmet Sheehan struggles as Dodgers swept by Red Sox

LOS ANGELES — The calendar says August, but Sunday at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium felt more like October anxiety.

The Dodgers didn't just lose to the Boston Red Sox. They were exposed.

An 8-4 loss completed a three-game sweep in which the Dodgers were outscored 20-10, outplayed in every phase and left searching for answers just one day before the trade deadline. At 69-43, the Dodgers still own one of baseball's best records, but this weekend served as another reminder that talent alone isn't carrying this club right now.

And nowhere was that more evident than in Emmet Sheehan's latest outing.

Aug 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) throws during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium. Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images Aug 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) throws during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium.

The right-hander entered Sunday surrounded by trade speculation. His name had surfaced in rumors leading up to Monday's deadline, but when Saturday night ended without him being shipped out in the blockbuster Tarik Skubal deal, there appeared to be a sense of relief.

Twenty-four hours later, relief turned into another missed opportunity.

Sheehan lasted just 2⅔ innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits and a walk while surrendering three home runs. His command disappeared almost immediately, and after plunking Andruw Monasterio with his 58th pitch, Dave Roberts had seen enough.

Even more concerning than the line score was what the radar gun revealed.

Sheehan averaged just 93mph on his fastball. For a pitcher whose margin for error has steadily shrunk throughout the year, diminished velocity only magnified the mistakes.

"I just don't think he was sharp today at all," Roberts said. "I think that there's a lot of balls, middle, middle. They took a lot of comfortable swings, aggressive swings, and you know there were some strikeouts and there's some swing misses. At the end of the day, it's about limiting runs, and you know you can't keep the ball in the ballpark. Then it's hard to win."

That was the story. Boston didn't miss mistakes.

Sheehan threw what amounted to batting practice in the decisive third inning, and the Red Sox treated it accordingly. Every elevated fastball over the plate, every missed location in the heart of the zone, every poorly executed pitch was punished.

"I think it was bad execution," Sheehan said. "Those are pitches that those guys had hit. I was in the scouting report and I just missed my spot."

Execution has become the defining issue of Sheehan's season.

A year ago, he looked like one of the organization's brightest young arms, posting elite underlying metrics that suggested far more than a back-end starter. This season, that pitcher has been almost unrecognizable.

He's now 4-8 with a 5.29 ERA through 20 starts, and perhaps even more frustrating than the results is the inability to string quality outings together.

"I don't know," Sheehan admitted when asked why consistency has escaped him. "If I knew, I would fix it but I'm going to keep trying to fix it."

That's an honest answer.

It also isn't enough anymore.

The Dodgers are no longer in a position where they can afford developmental starts every fifth day. Blake Snell is nearing a return, the postseason is approaching, and the rotation needs stability, not potential.

Roberts stopped short of announcing a change.

"When you're pitching in big league games you've got to get guys out," Roberts said. "I don't know where we go from here."

He may not know Sunday afternoon.

The Dodgers almost certainly will by the end of the week.

Whether it's a stint in Triple-A, the injured list if something physical is discovered, or another role entirely, it has become increasingly difficult to justify Sheehan remaining in the major league rotation. His struggles have gone beyond growing pains. The fastball isn't playing with the same life, the command continues to disappear for innings at a time, and every rough outing puts more pressure on an already taxed bullpen.

Sunday wasn't solely about Sheehan.

The Dodgers committed sloppy mistakes throughout the weekend, played uninspired baseball and were beaten by a Boston club that simply looked sharper from the first pitch Friday until the final out Sunday.

"I think just the totality of the series," Roberts said. "I think that if you look at it, unemotionally, they outplayed us. They were hungrier. You've got a lot of players over there that are under control. They're fighting for a higher seed in the postseason. They're playing good baseball, and they outplayed us."

There wasn't much to argue.

Aug 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Jake Bennett (64) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images Aug 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Jake Bennett (64) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium.

Boston starter Jake Bennett held the Dodgers to three runs over 5⅔ innings, while the Dodgers' offense never established sustained pressure outside of Andy Pages.

Pages drove in three of the Dodgers' four runs, delivering a two-run single that briefly gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead in the second before adding another RBI single in the seventh. He now has 74 RBIs this season and continued to be one of the few consistent bright spots in an otherwise forgettable afternoon.

But one productive hitter wasn't enough.

Not when the pitching gave up three home runs before the third inning ended. Not when the defense continued a weekend-long trend of sloppy baseball. Not when the Red Sox consistently looked like the more prepared and more desperate team.

Now the Dodgers board a flight to Chicago carrying more questions than answers.

Monday brings the trade deadline and the opener of a three-game series at Wrigley Field before a weekend trip to Arizona. Reinforcements may be on the way, whether through trades or Snell's impending return. They need both.