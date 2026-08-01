TST Best Bets: August 1, 2026

Today’s TST Best Bets features a pair of cross-conference matchups between teams fighting for playoff positioning.

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs enter Saturday with identical 62-48 records, but New York has an opportunity to clinch the series after opening the weekend with a 2-0 shutout win.

In the WNBA, the Phoenix Mercury enter on a three-game winning streak, but face a New York Liberty team that has already beaten them twice this season.

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First Pick: Chicago Cubs ML (-115) over New York Yankees

Rundown: New York has the advantage in tonight’s pitching matchup with Max Fried on the mound, but it’s still difficult to trust the Yankees to clinch this series at Wrigley Field in just two games.

Chicago was shut out in the series opener, but for a team that ranks fourth in the majors in runs per game, that performance should prove to be an outlier.

The Yankees’ bats have been far more streaky this season, and after Friday’s loss, this is a classic bounce-back spot for the Cubs.

Second Pick: New York Liberty -3 over Phoenix Mercury

Rundown: This line seems almost disrespectful to the perennial title contenders in the Liberty, but it’s easy to understand why when you look at how this team played heading into the All-Star break.

After a strong start to its year where they hovered near the top spot of the Eastern Conference and won the Commissioner's Cup despite an extended absence from Sabrina Ionescu, New York suffered a pitiful 2-8 stretch to tumble down several rungs of the conference standings.

The Liberty have seemed to round back into form in their last four, going on a brief three-game winning streak before a close one to the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.

However, in need of another strong showing to fully right the ship, a date against the Mercury is a favorable matchup for the Liberty.

While the Mercury have played well as of late, they are still 12th in the league against the spread, and has lost handily in both matchups with New York this season.