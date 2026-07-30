TST Best Bets: July 30, 2026

The San Diego Padres open a pivotal four-game series tonight against the San Francisco Giants. San Diego, fresh off winning five straight games, look to carry the momentum into Monday’s trade deadline.

With a record of 55-53, the Padres are right back into the mix of the wild card race – only 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

JP Sears will get the start for the Padres against the Giants. Sears entered in relief in last Saturday’s 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings.

Giants’ ace Robbie Ray will get the starting nod opposite Sears. Ray holds a 3.16 ERA in 116.2 innings pitched and has given up only two earned runs in his past three starts. Ray has yet to face the Padres this season, however in three games against them last season he held a 2.75 ERA over 19.2 innings pitched.

The Padres so far have split the season series, 3-3, against the Giants.

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First Pick: San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants – Over 8.5 total runs

Rundown: While it is true that Robbie Ray pitched very well last season against the Padres – the 2026 Padres lineup has a few tweaks that will change the dynamic of this matchup.

Luis Rengifo is 6-for-11 in his career against Ray, including two home runs and three RBI. Similarly, Ty France is 7-for-15 with two home runs and five RBIs against Ray.

Manny Machado has historically hit well against Ray as well, sporting a .273 batting average with three home runs and six RBI.

The ingredients are there for offensive success this season against Ray. Expect a handful of runs to be put up on both sides.

Second Pick: San Diego Padres -1.5 San Francisco Giants

Rundown: The Padres are the hot hand in this matchup and are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, this game matters significantly in terms of its effect on the Padres’ approach to the deadline.

The Giants are in an interesting limbo phase. They recently took 2-of-3 against the Milwaukee Brewers and they’ve won two straight series – but they’re so far out of contention that they are expected to be sellers.

Ray, Luis Arraez, Heliot Ramos, and Tyler Mahle are all trade candidates who will be showcased throughout this series.