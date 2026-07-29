Dodgers favored to land Tarik Skubal as trade deadline approaches

With less than a week remaining before Major League Baseball's trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as the betting favorites to land one of the game's premier pitchers.

According to the latest odds released by BetOnline Sports & Casino, the Dodgers are the favorites to acquire Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal if the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner is dealt before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Los Angeles is listed at 3/2 (+150), ahead of the New York Yankees at 5/2 (+250) and the Milwaukee Brewers at 3/1.

Whether Skubal is actually available remains one of the biggest questions leading up to the deadline. The Tigers remain in contention and have shown little public willingness to move the 29-year-old left-hander, who has established himself as one of baseball's most dominant starting pitchers. But should Detroit decide to entertain offers, oddsmakers believe the Dodgers are the most likely destination.

It would be easy to understand why.

The Dodgers have once again positioned themselves among the National League's elite, but adding another frontline starter has long been viewed as a potential priority for president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. A rotation featuring Skubal alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani—when fully stretched back into pitching duties—would give Los Angeles arguably the deepest and most talented staff in baseball entering October.

Skubal has continued to pitch at an elite level after his Cy Young campaign, combining overpowering velocity with exceptional command. He would instantly become one of the most coveted players available if Detroit made him available, though acquiring him would almost certainly require one of the largest prospect packages of the deadline.

The Dodgers have never been shy about making aggressive moves when a championship is within reach. While Friedman has consistently emphasized building through organizational depth, Los Angeles has also demonstrated a willingness to acquire elite talent when the opportunity presents itself.

Skubal wasn't the only superstar linked to Los Angeles in the latest betting markets.

The Dodgers are listed as the third choice to land New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor at 3/1, trailing only the Yankees (7/4) and Red Sox (9/4). Lindor remains one of baseball's premier two-way shortstops, though a trade involving the perennial All-Star would likely require a dramatic shift in the Mets' plans.

Los Angeles also appears among the betting options for Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, though at much longer 10/1 odds. The Phillies are the favorites at 3/2, followed by the Yankees (2/1) and Braves (5/2).

Meanwhile, the Yankees are viewed as overwhelming favorites to acquire hard-throwing closer Mason Miller at 2/3 (-150) if the All-Star reliever is moved. The Seattle Mariners are the second choice at 2/1, with the Pirates, Brewers, Rays and White Sox rounding out the field.

While betting odds are not predictive of front office decisions, they often reflect market sentiment surrounding potential destinations based on team needs, payroll flexibility and industry speculation.

The Dodgers have consistently been connected to top-end pitching whenever elite arms become available, and this year is no exception. Whether Skubal ultimately stays in Detroit or headlines a blockbuster deal before the Aug. 3 deadline, Los Angeles once again finds itself at the center of baseball's biggest trade rumors.

If the oddsmakers are right, the Dodgers may not be done assembling another World Series-caliber roster.