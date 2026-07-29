2026 MLB Trade Deadline Rankings: Top 15 Trade Targets & Rumors

Countdown to the Clock: Power Ranking the Top 15 MLB Trade Deadline Targets
The All-Star festivities are officially packed away, July heat is scorching ballparks across the country, and we are down to the final, nerve-wracking seven-day countdown before the MLB Trade Deadline hits. Switchboards in front-office war rooms are practically melting down, trade machines are working overtime, and general managers are locked in an absolute, high-stakes game of roster poker.
While pennant chases across both leagues are reaching a fever pitch, the buyer-seller landscape is crystal clear. Teams sitting well out of wild-card range, like the Padres, Orioles, Mets, Rockies, A's, Angels, Tigers, Twins, and Giants, have flipped the switch and hung out the "Everything Must Go" sign. In today's front-office reality, holding onto luxury pieces or high-value expiring assets on a losing squad isn't just stubbornness; it's pure organizational malpractice.
To cut through the late-breaking rumors and agent smoke, we executed a full analytical audit of the trade block, diving deep into 2026 under-the-hood metrics, contract lifecycles, and urgent contender needs.
Clear off your whiteboards and grab your calculators. Here are the premier 15 trade targets set to dominate the wire before the deadline clock officially runs out.