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MLB · 2 hours ago

TST Best Bets: July 28, 2026

Nick Wire

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Angels lost their series opener last night against the Houston Astros, 6-4, after collapsing in the ninth inning. 

The Angels took control early, scoring two runs in the first on Tatsuya Imai, forcing him out of the game in just 0.2 innings. 

Walbert Ureña delivered six strong innings for the Halos, giving up one run on two hits while striking out five. However, the bullpen collapsed late – allowing the Astros to score five runs in the final two frames.

Reid Detmers is projected to start tonight for Los Angeles. Detmers has a 4.05 ERA through 120 innings pitched. In his last two starts, he’s thrown 11.1 innings and given up one run – a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals. 

Peter Lambert will start opposite Detmers for the Astros. Lambert has a 3.03 ERA through 98 innings and has thrown four consecutive quality starts. Lambert is also better on the road this season, spotting a 2.78 ERA.

With last night’s win, the Astros split the season series at 2-2 with the Angels. 

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First Pick: Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros – Under 8.5 total runs

Rundown: Same line as last night and it should be a better result this time. The Angels were well on their way to a 4-2 win before collapsing yesterday – and everything went as predicted. Imai gave up early runs, Ureña threw extremely well and limited damage, and the Angels offense stalled out.

This matchup will be more of a pitching duel. In his last outing against the Astros on June 10, Detmers allowed one run over seven innings. In that same game, Lambert went 6.1 innings and gave up two runs.

The starting pitching in this matchup will limit damage – the question is whether the bullpen can hold.

Second Pick: Houston Astros -1.5 over Los Angeles Angels

Rundown: While it is true that the Astros are not up to previous season form – they are a more reliable team than the Angels at this point. 

The last time Lambert and Detmers dueled, the Angels won 3-2 in extra innings. However, they are coming off a disappointing loss in which the bullpen allowed five runs in the final two frames. 

The Astros are fighting for the division and they have momentum on their side winning six of their last seven. 

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 28 9:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
COL

COL

+1.5

+190

O 8.5

SD

SD

-1.5

-230

U 8.5

Final
Guardians +140, O 9
CLE

CLE

6

CIN

CIN

5

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