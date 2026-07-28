MLB Picks Today: TheDannyClassic’s Best Bets Tuesday, July 28

In a world full of AI models spitting out sports props and game picks, TheDannyClassic stays grounded in the human side of baseball. His love for data and numbers coupled with his resurgence of interest in Major League Baseball blossomed into consistent, long-term success in making MLB picks.

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With all of that said, let’s dive into today’s slate to identify the best prop bets on the board. All odds provided are courtesy of BetMGM. For new users, use code TDC for a first-bet offer up to $1500 back in bonuses if your first pick loses. You can find other helpful codes and discounts from Dan within his discord.

Best MLB Props Today

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

7:40 PM Eastern

Seth Lugo leads the charge for the Royals in Minnesota tonight. He is averaging just two earned runs against in his past 3 starts, but his road and home splits have been two totally different stories. Lugo’s last 3 road starts combined for 13.1 innings and 15 earned runs (10.31 ERA).

Lugo last pitched in Minnesota on June 4th and was tagged for 5 earned runs in 5 innings pitched. Lugo struggles with left-handed hitters, allowing a .277 batting average, and it showed. Kody Clemens balled out in that game, going 2-for-4 with 2 home runs. I’m targeting this lefty to take advantage of the right-handed Lugo’s away game woes again tonight.

Clemens has dominated Lugo in the past. Head-to-head he has 4 hits in 6 at bats. All but one of those hits were followed by a trot around the bases for an insane 2.834 OPS.

With 7 hits across his previous 5 games, Clemens enters the night with a pretty hot bat. He aims for a similar performance to his Sunday night contest hosting the A’s, where he went 3-for-5 with a single and a pair of triples. Somehow, he only managed to muster up one RBI in that performance, so total bases is likely the play here.

TheDannyClassic’s Picks of the Day

Kody Clemens o 1.5 bases (+100 at BetMGM)

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

7:10 PM Eastern

Michael Harris II has stepped up immensely for a Braves team that once again is dealing with injuries. When one star outfielder goes down, another must emerge. And emerge he has.

Harris is rocking to the tune of a .298 average, .824 OPS, and 19 home runs through 100 games. He’s averaging 2.5 bases per game during his current 10-game stretch, clearing the 1.5 bases line in 7 of those appearances.

The Braves look to avenge an embarrassing Monday night beat down at the hands of the Mets. Chris Sale surely gives them their best shot, but Christian Scott has been a somewhat surprising bright spot for the underperforming Mets in 2026. He is 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA and has held left-handed hitters to a .200 batting average.

However, Michael Harris II has been a question without answers for Scott. He superbly matches up to Scott’s pitch mix, crushing 4-seamers and sweepers. Harris has won almost every individual battle between the two. He is 4-for-5 with a home run and a 100% quality at-bat rate. This is phenomenal news for both the Braves and my fantasy team today.

TheDannyClassic’s Picks of the Day

Michael Harris o 1.5 bases (+120 at BetMGM)

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The post MLB Picks Today: TheDannyClassic’s Best Bets Tuesday, July 28 appeared first on Just Baseball.