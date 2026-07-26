TST Best Bets: July 26, 2027

Sunday’s MLB slate concludes with one of the weekend’s most compelling matchups, as the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies meet under the lights.

The Phillies are heavy favorites to salvage the series finale after dropping the first two games and extending their losing streak to four.

Offense has been difficult to come by for Philadelphia, which is just 2-6 since the All-Star break, but it holds a clear advantage in tonight’s pitching matchup between Will Warren and Cristopher Sánchez.

For all of your MLB betting picks, here are today’s TST Best Bets, brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players receive a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 over New York Yankees (+117)

Rundown: The Yankees have been on a heater since the All-Star break, winning six straight road games.

Still, sweeping the Phillies in Philadelphia has been nearly impossible this season, with only the Braves pulling it off.

Sánchez’s 2.65 ERA compares favorably to Warren’s 4.00 mark, and the Phillies are 8-2 over his last 10 starts.

Eight of Philadelphia’s last nine wins have come by multiple runs, so we’re taking the extra juice with the run line here.

Jul 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryan de la Cruz (41) beats out the tag attempt by New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers (40) at first base during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Jul 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryan de la Cruz (41) beats out the tag attempt by New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers (40) at first base during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park.

Second Pick: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees – Under 8 runs

Rundown: The Phillies’ offense has been ice cold lately, and Saturday was no different, as their lone run came on a first-inning sacrifice fly from Bryce Harper.

While we’re projecting a Philadelphia victory, a low-scoring game feels like the more likely outcome, with the Phillies owning the third-highest under rate in the league.

With Sánchez capable of keeping the Yankees’ offense in check, expect Philadelphia to come out on top without needing a complete offensive breakout.