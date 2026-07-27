2026 X Games League Crowns Champions in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Moonpay X Games League (XGL) era launched earlier this summer in Northern California, with a new team-based format, record-breaking performances and athletes collecting the first points toward an inaugural championship. A month later, with one tour stop in Chiba, Japan, sandwiched in between, the novel action sports experiment arrived at Caesars Superdome in NOLA, with everything still to be decided.

The opening events at Sacramento’s Cal Expo established the foundation, and a quick turnaround in Asia allowed the momentum to continue overseas. The final stop, located in the Big Easy, represented the first real championship test for the league. Individual medals, season MVP honors and the overall team crown were all at stake during three days of skateboarding, BMX and Moto X competition. The weekend had already produced never-been-done tricks, career milestones and record-extending performances from established stars and teenage standouts alike.

XC New York secures first ever XGL Summer Championship

After three host cities, two countries, a plethora of never been done tricks and numerous injuries, XC New York claimed victory as the inaugural 2026 X Games League champions. BMX athlete Daniel Sandoval battled through torn ligaments and a broken kneecap to help deliver the title for New York, in the final event.

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Khury’s Vert Best Trick streak reaches eight

Gui Khury extended one of the most dominant active streaks in X Games competition by winning his eighth consecutive Men’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick gold. The XC São Paulo star once again hucked his kickflip body varial 900 to perfection, a trick that has powered several victories during his run. Khury now owns nine gold medals in Vert Best Trick, 13 X Games golds overall and 20 total medals. Both his gold and overall medal totals are records for a teenage athlete. “I did this trick the last time, and it seemed to work, and it worked this time as well, so I'm happy about that," he said.

The Brazilian is now one victory away from matching the record for most consecutive gold medals in a single discipline. Jamie Bestwick accomplished the feat in BMX Vert, while Tucker Hibbert matched it in Snowmobile SnoCross.

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Brown soars to new heights in Women's Skateboard Park

Great Britain's Sky Brown won her 4th gold medal in Women’s Skateboard Park, taking the top spot on her final run. She adds to her collection of 6 total medals, all from Park. Brown now sets her sights on a different action sport, traveling to Huntington Beach, CA as a wildcard entry in the U.S. Open of Surfing challenger series.

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Onodera completes Skate Street hat trick

Ginwoo Onodera continued his lockdown control of Men’s Skateboard Street by winning his third consecutive gold in the event. The 16-year-old XC New York athlete became the first skater since Nyjah Huston to win three straight Men’s Street contests. Huston won four consecutive golds during a dominant run more than a decade ago.

“I’m really happy! It doesn't really matter if it was run one or two and I just really wanted to contribute to the team for myself. And I'm really happy to get this win! The very last trick, the kickflip front blunt fakie down the rail, the rail is not round and no one else could do that and it was my trick that could," he said.

The Japanese teenager has now medaled in eight of his 10 X Games starts, collecting four career golds. His Saturday victory added 100 points to XC New York’s championship pursuit and helped position the club for its late push into first place.

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Canosa delivers NBD on final jump

Jose Canosa entered Moto X Best Trick as the youngest rider in the field and left with his first X Games gold medal. The 23-year-old Spaniard scored a 97.00 on his final attempt by landing a never-been-done front flip double seat grab Indian air. Canosa was competing in only his second X Games, after earning silver in Chiba.

“It’s my first time in the USA, and second time at X Games. It's a dream. I’ve always watched these guys riding and being here with them, this is a dream. People always tell me that the USA is insane. And finally, I just say that the crowd here is incredible," Canosa said.

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Kang completes undefeated Best Trick season

Juni Kang arrived in New Orleans as the highest-ranked undrafted free agent in the X Games League. The South Korean captured his third consecutive Street Best Trick gold, sweeping all three contests held during the 2026 season. He used a different winning trick at each stop, proving his dominance was built on more than one signature move.

“It feels like a dream. I can't believe I won for the third time in a row. I’ve had a great time in New Orleans. It has a really nice vibe,” Kang said on the broadcast.

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Baker becomes first four-time BMX Dirt champion

Brady Baker strengthened his claim as the premier contest rider in BMX Dirt by becoming the first athlete to win four X Games gold medals in the discipline. Across 27 BMX Dirt competitions dating back to 1995, only three riders had previously earned at least three gold medals.

The 23-year-old XC Los Angeles rider delivered a run featuring a Twister tail whip, cash roll to tail windshield wiper and a 360 kickless rewind superman tail whip.

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Schaar joins elite company earning three gold medals

Tom Schaar became only the fourth men’s skateboarder to win at least three Park gold medals during the discipline’s 31-year X Games history. Before Saturday, Chris Senn, Rodil de Araujo and Pedro Barros were the only athletes to reach that mark. Schaar joined them with a winning run in the Men’s Skateboard Park final. The 26-year-old XC Los Angeles veteran earned silver in Chiba, and bronze in Sacramento, before breaking through for gold in New Orleans.

“I fell on my very first trick on my very first run, so that was not the greatest feeling ever. But to make it right after that one, yeah, definitely a lot of pressure that came off my shoulders. The team is great. I mean, I finished my run. I come over to the LA booth and they're all cheering me on. It's just been a lot of fun," he shared with the broadcast.

Hailing from Malibu, CA, Schaar wasn't satisfied with just one gold over the weekend. On the final night he secured his second and third gold, taking top honors at Men's Skateboard Vert and Men's Skateboard Park Best Trick, respectively. He now owns four Park golds, eight total X Games gold medals and 24 career medals. He becomes the first X Games athlete to secure three golds in one weekend since Travis Pastrana in 2006.

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Covell delivers XC New York the championship lead

With the championship standings tightly packed, Chloe Covell produced the result XC New York needed. Covell won the Women’s Skateboard Street final, collecting 100 points and moving her squad ahead of XC Tokyo in team standings.

Selected first overall in the XGL Summer Draft, Covell entered the season with substantial expectations and delivered in the biggest moment of the championship weekend. The Australian now owns 12 career X Games medals, including seven gold, two silver and three bronze. She has reached the podium in each of her seven most recent starts and in eight of her nine career Women’s Street appearances.

“I’m so stoked, so happy to do it for my team, especially. All us girls are such good friends and are trying to have a good time and push each other. We’re all a big team together," she explained. Her 12th medal also matched Leticia Bufoni’s record for the most medals earned by a woman in summer X Games disciplines.

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Hasegawa takes home first MVP honors

15-year-old Japanese vert skater Mizuho Hasegawa cemented one of the most productive seasons in X Games history. The XC Tokyo standout won Women’s Skateboard Vert, earning her second consecutive gold in the discipline and 11th medal of her career. The victory was Hasegawa’s sixth medal of the 2026 season, making her the first athlete to earn six X Games medals in a single calendar year.

With an individual total of 680 points, Hasegawa wins the inaugural X Games League MVP.