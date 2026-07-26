Angels hold off late Giants rally, avoid sweep at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO — A day after getting buried in one of their ugliest losses of the season, the Angels needed length from a starter and a little popfrom the middle of the order. They got both, then had to survive one more scare before it counted.

Los Angeles avoided a three-game sweep at Oracle Park, holding off a late Giants rally for a 4-3 win Sunday that included Mike Trout's first four-hit game since 2021 and Mitch Farris' first career save.

The Angels struck first in the top of the first, when Trout doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Jorge Soler groundout. It held up as the only run for two innings, with Jose Soriano working around traffic and keeping San Francisco off the board behind him.

Jul 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images © D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images Jul 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Soriano gave the Angels exactly what was missing a day earlier. The right-hander worked five innings and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out five to improve to 9-6, settling in after a shaky opening stretch and giving the bullpen a game it could actually manage.

The offense broke it open in the fourth. Soler led off the inning with a home run, his 12th of the year, and after Nolan Schanuel walked, Jo Adell followed with a two-run shot to center that pushed the lead to 4-0.

Jul 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates his two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images © D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images Jul 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates his two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

San Francisco started clawing back in the fifth. Willy Adames doubled and came around to score on a force-out at second that included a throwing error by Zach Neto, cutting the lead to 4-1. It was as far as the Giants would get until things got interesting late in the game. Samy Natera Jr., Chase Silseth and Ryan Zeferjahn combined to hold the Giants there through the eighth, setting up a ninth inning the Angels couldn't afford to give away.

Sam Bachman opened the frame by walking two batters around a force out, and Farris came on to try to clean it up. He nearly didn't get the chance. Pinch-hitter Daniel Susac lined out, but Luis Arraez ripped a double off the right field wall that scored both of Bachman's inherited runners and pulled the Giants within 4-3. Heliot Ramos, out of replay challenges, went down looking on a call that appeared to catch the inside corner, and the Angels held on to their win.

Jul 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe (14) and pitcher Mitch Farris (70) celebrate defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images © D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images Jul 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) and pitcher Mitch Farris (70) celebrate defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Trout finished 4-for-4, Soler and Adell each drove in two, and Soriano's bounce-back outing kept Los Angeles from a fourth straight loss to close out the series. Carson Whisenhunt took the loss for San Francisco, allowing four runs on five hits with two homers over five innings.

The win also snapped a stretch where Los Angeles hadn't looked like itself, coming a day after a blowout loss that had San Francisco threatening to sweep the series. Sunday's version of the Angels looked nothing like Saturday's.

The Angels head home to open a three-game set against Houston on Monday, with Walbert Ureña opposing Tatsuya Imai at 6:38 p.m. PT.