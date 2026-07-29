Mariners’ five-home run barrage powers 7-6 victory over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers consistently found ways to answer the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. They collected 13 hits, overcame two deficits and put the tying run in scoring position in the ninth inning.

They simply could not keep the Mariners in the ballpark.

Dominic Canzone hit two of Seattle’s five home runs, including a tiebreaking two-run shot in the eighth inning, to lift the Mariners to a 7-6 victory over the Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Canzone delivered the biggest swing of the game after Julio Rodríguez singled with one out in the eighth against Brock Stewart. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts brought in Alex Vesia, and Rodríguez stole second before Canzone drove a pitch 414 feet over the center-field wall to break a 5-5 tie.

The home run was Canzone’s second of the night and Seattle’s fifth. Cal Raleigh, Rodríguez and Rob Refsnyder also went deep against Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski.

“Clearly their plan was to get on the fastball or get on stuff that was up in the zone,” Roberts said. “Justin didn’t change eye levels enough, and so that’s why he gave up a lot of slug. Alex made a really bad pitch, 0-1, a slider that was middle-middle, and they were hitting the ball out of the ballpark. That’s the tale of the run prevention tonight.”

The Dodgers still had an opportunity to complete a comeback in the ninth against Seattle closer Andrés Muñoz.

Dalton Rushing opened the inning with an infield single before Shohei Ohtani doubled to right field. Defensive replacement Victor Robles misplayed the ball, allowing Rushing to score and Ohtani to advance to third on the error.

Andy Pages struck out and Freddie Freeman grounded out to first, leaving Ohtani at third. Max Muncy then drew a two-out walk and stole second, putting both the tying and winning runs in scoring position, but Mookie Betts grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

Muñoz escaped with his 19th save.

Ohtani gave the Dodgers an immediate lead in the first inning, driving a two-strike pitch from Luis Castillo 432 feet over the center-field wall. The solo home run put Los Angeles ahead, 1-0.

Seattle tied the game in the second when Raleigh hit a 403-foot solo homer to left.

The Dodgers moved back in front in the third. Rushing led off with a double, Ohtani was intentionally walked and Pages singled to load the bases. Freeman then grounded into a double play, allowing Rushing to score for a 2-1 advantage.

Seattle responded with three runs and two homers in the fourth. Rodríguez opened the inning with a 402-foot solo shot to left before Josh Naylor singled with two outs. Refsnyder, who was activated from the injured list before the game, followed with a two-run homer to give the Mariners a 4-2 lead.

The Dodgers answered with four consecutive batters reaching base in the bottom of the inning. Betts singled and Tommy Edman doubled him home. Kyle Tucker walked before Rushing singled to right to load the bases.

Ohtani followed with an RBI single to center, scoring Edman and tying the game at 4-4, but the Dodgers could not push across another run. Pages struck out and Freeman flied out to end the inning.

Muncy restored the Dodgers’ lead in the fifth, launching a 430-foot solo homer to right field to make it 5-4.

Once again, the Mariners answered with a home run.

Canzone drove a pitch from Wrobleski 433 feet to center in the sixth, tying the game at 5-5 and setting up his decisive swing two innings later.

Wrobleski entered the game having surrendered only eight home runs in 107 innings this season. He allowed four Tuesday, finishing with five runs and eight hits allowed over six innings while striking out seven and issuing no walks.

“I think they obviously had a good approach against me,” Wrobleski said. “The one to Refsnyder, it’s above his head. It’s probably two or three balls up. It’s just a good piece of hitting on his part. I think we didn’t do the greatest job of adjusting to their game plan, and they got me.”

Although the final line was uncharacteristic, Wrobleski believed there were positive aspects of the outing he could take into his next start.

“I still threw the ball pretty well,” Wrobleski said. “I know that sounds crazy considering the number and the line, but for the most part, I think I did an okay job with the things that are in my control. One of the things that is in my control is adjusting to what is happening within the game, and I didn’t do a great job of adjusting. I still struck out seven and still went six innings. I know the five runs suck, but you’ve got to take away the positives and move forward.”

Castillo allowed five runs and 11 hits over five innings for Seattle. Gabe Speier, José A. Ferrer and Eduard Bazardo combined to keep the Dodgers scoreless over the next three innings.

Ferrer earned the victory with a scoreless seventh inning. Stewart was charged with the loss after allowing Rodríguez’s eighth-inning single before Vesia surrendered Canzone’s homer.

The Dodgers had at least one hit from every starter except Teoscar Hernández, but three double plays limited the damage. They grounded into double plays in the second, third and seventh innings.

The three-game series continues Wednesday when Mariners right-hander Emerson Hancock (6-4, 3.16 ERA) faces Dodgers left-hander Eric Lauer (5-5, 4.83 ERA) at Dodger Stadium.