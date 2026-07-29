Angels trade Logan O’Hoppe and Chase Silseth to Rangers

ANAHEIM — The first domino of the 2026 MLB trade deadline has fallen.

Moments before the first pitch of their series finale against the Astros on Wednesday night, the Angels traded catcher Logan O’Hoppe and right-hander Chase Silseth to the Rangers in exchange for 19-year-old shortstop Angel Arredondo.

This trade is significant to the Angels for two reasons. One is that this is the official signal that the Angels are willing to trade players with multiple years of club control as sellers, and the other is O’Hoppe’s departure.

The Angels have been reluctant to maximize players’ values at the trade deadline by not trading them when they have club control beyond this year. Now with interim general manager John Mozeliak, the Angels seem to have shifted their mindset, leaving left-hander Reid Detmers and right-hander José Soriano as likely trade candidates ahead of Monday’s deadline.

As for O’Hoppe, he came to the Angels in 2022 in the Brandon Marsh trade and was a well-regarded catching prospect, reaching as high as 42 in Baseball America and 53 in MLB Pipeline’s 2023 prospect rankings.

After a promising first couple of years in 2023 and 2024 that featured a 20-homer season, it’s been downhill ever since. O’Hoppe has hit .212 with a .606 OPS and has graded out poorly in most defensive metrics over the last two seasons.

The 26-year-old catcher has the tools to be a potential "change of scenery" candidate.

Silseth was enjoying a breakout season of sorts after struggling to find his footing at the major league level in years past. With a permanent home in the bullpen, Silseth pitched to a 2.72 ERA and struck out 48 batters in 39 ⅔ innings en route to becoming one of the Angels’ go-to high-leverage relievers.

Arredondo is a 19-year-old shortstop who wasn’t on the Rangers’ top 30 prospects list, but has been an above-average hitter in Single-A Hickory. He’s hitting .243 with a .763 OPS and 113 wRC+ this season with eight home runs.

Arredondo has also displayed a keen sense of the strike zone, walking at a 14.3% clip and only striking out 18.2% of the time.

With this trade, the Angels activated catcher Travis d’Arnaud from the injured list.