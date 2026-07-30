Eric Lauer keeps giving the Dodgers every reason to believe

LOS ANGELES — Every contender needs an unexpected story to emerge over the course of a 162-game season. For the Dodgers, that story continues to be Eric Lauer.

When the Dodgers acquired the veteran left-hander from the Toronto Blue Jays on May 17, the move barely registered outside of pitching depth conversations. More than two months later, Lauer has become one of the Dodgers' most dependable arms, and Wednesday night's 4-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium only strengthened that case.

Lauer was dominant.

Jul 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Eric Lauer (33) pitches during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Jul 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Eric Lauer (33) pitches during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium.

The left-hander carved through Seattle's lineup with remarkable efficiency, allowing just one hit and one walk across six scoreless innings while striking out four. Both Mariners baserunners belonged to Cole Young, who singled in the third inning before drawing Lauer's lone walk in the fifth. Outside of Young, nobody reached base against Lauer.

It was the latest reminder that Lauer has quietly become one of the club's biggest surprises of the season.

Since joining the Dodgers, the team is 9-0 in games he starts.

On a staff that has endured injuries throughout the year, Lauer has provided exactly what the Dodgers needed: stability. Every fifth day, he has given Dave Roberts quality innings while keeping games firmly under control.

Wednesday may have been his finest performance yet.

"Definitely feels good to feel like myself again," Lauer said. "I go out there confident, feeling good, feeling prepared every time. To see the success that follows has been really good."

His final line reflected that confidence: six innings, one hit, no runs, one walk, four strikeouts on just 87 pitches.

Ironically, Lauer's success has only fueled speculation about his future.

Jul 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Eric Lauer (33) watches a game from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Jul 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Eric Lauer (33) watches a game from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium.

With several frontline Dodgers pitchers nearing returns from injury and the trade deadline approaching, Lauer's name has surfaced in trade rumors. The veteran acknowledged the uncertainty after the game, saying he understood the situation when he first arrived in Los Angeles.

"Oh, my wife hates it," Lauer said with a laugh. "No, I mean, it's something that I was aware of coming over here that might be like a rental thing. See a need, fill a need kind of thing. But I mean, I love it here. I think I'm thriving here, as far as I can tell."

Whether Wednesday marked his final start in Dodger blue remains unknown.

If it was, he left quite the impression.

The offense gave Lauer more than enough support.

Andy Pages wasted little time, launching his 18th home run of the season in the opening inning against Mariners starter Emerson Hancock. Pages wasn't finished, adding an RBI infield single in the fourth inning to finish 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

"I've been working on my swing, today showed the results," Pages said.

The Dodgers added another run in the third when consecutive one-out hits from Shohei Ohtani, Pages and Freddie Freeman produced a 2-0 lead, with Freeman beating out an infield single to score Ohtani.

The Dodgers added another in the fourth before Ohtani delivered the knockout blow in the sixth.

After Dalton Rushing worked a two-out walk, Ohtani lined a double into left-center field, scoring the Rushing from first to make it 4-0. Ohtani finished 2-for-3 with his 65th RBI of the season and continues to heat up offensively, collecting eight hits over his last five games, five of them going for extra bases.

Once Lauer exited, the bullpen took over.

Alex Vesia took down the seventh inning before Tanner Scott surrendered Seattle's first run on an RBI single by Young in the eighth.

The loudest ovation of the night, however, came one inning later.

For the first time since late April, Edwin Díaz jogged in from the bullpen to the familiar sound of his entrance trumpets. Activated Wednesday after recovering from elbow surgery, Díaz made his long-awaited Dodgers return on the same night fans received his bobblehead giveaway.

The right-hander touched 99 mph with his fastball, his hardest pitch since joining the Dodgers and closed out the victory despite allowing a late run.

"It was good hearing the trumpets," Dave Roberts said afterward.

The Dodgers entered Wednesday looking to erase the disappointment of Tuesday's series-opening loss, and they did so behind a formula they've come to trust.

Timely hitting. Strong bullpen work. And another outstanding performance from Lauer.

The calendar may say the trade deadline is approaching, but Lauer continues to make one thing increasingly difficult for the Dodgers' front office. Finding a reason to take him out of the rotation.

The series concludes Thursday afternoon with Roki Sasaki taking the mound for the Dodgers against Seattle's Bryan Woo in the rubber match.