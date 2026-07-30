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MLB · 2 hours ago

Dodgers give Shohei Ohtani day off due to knee soreness

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani wanted to be in the lineup Thursday afternoon. The Dodgers had other plans.

After reporting soreness in his left knee following Wednesday night's game, Ohtani was held out of the lineup for the series finale against the Mariners, a decision that Dave Roberts said was driven by the team's medical staff rather than any sudden setback.

"This is more the soreness of the knee," Roberts said. "The training staff recommended giving Shohei Ohtani the day off."

The move appears to be a precaution more than a cause for alarm. Roberts said Ohtani received treatment after Wednesday's game and will be available to pinch-hit Thursday if the situation calls for it. The Dodgers also expect him to return to the lineup Friday.

Perhaps most telling, Ohtani's throwing program as he continues working back as a pitcher will remain on schedule in the coming days.

Still, Thursday's absence offered another reminder that the two-way superstar has been managing more than one physical issue as the season progresses. In addition to the lingering soreness in his left knee, Ohtani has also been dealing with a biceps issue that Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman downplayed on Wednesday.

Roberts revealed that Ohtani pushed to play despite the discomfort, but the organization ultimately overruled him in favor of a cautious approach.

"He wanted to play through it," Roberts said. "But we decided against it."

The decision also underscored the trust that has developed between the Dodgers and their franchise player. Roberts made a point of praising Ohtani for being forthcoming about how he feels physically, something the club views as critical over the final stretch of the season.

"His value, what we could do, we're talking about this constantly," Roberts said. "Nothing is off the table, nothing should be set in stone."

That philosophy extends to every option available, including the possibility of placing Ohtani on the injured list if circumstances warrant it. For now, however, the Dodgers don't believe that step is necessary.

"It's gotten better over the last few weeks," Roberts said. "He's been a very productive player, but to take it out of his hands, shut him down, you trust him. He feels he can go."

The Dodgers are choosing caution over urgency. With October looming and Ohtani carrying the dual responsibilities of anchoring the lineup while preparing for his return to the mound, sacrificing one game is a small price to pay if it keeps their biggest star healthy for the games that matter most.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 30 9:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SF

SF

+1.5

+142

O 8.5

SD

SD

-1.5

-168

U 8.5

Jul 30 9:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BOS

BOS

-1.5

-190

O 10

ATH

ATH

+1.5

+160

U 10

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