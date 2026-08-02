Dodgers acquire Tarik Skubal in blockbuster trade with Tigers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have made another franchise-altering splash at the trade deadline, acquiring reigning two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for top outfield prospect Zyhir Hope, right-handed pitcher River Ryan, and right-hander Brady Smith.

It's the kind of blockbuster that sends shockwaves throughout Major League Baseball.

For a franchise already loaded with star power, the addition of Skubal gives the Dodgers what is arguably the most talented rotation in the sport and further cements their status as overwhelming World Series favorites.

Perhaps even more remarkable is how the Dodgers acquired the centerpiece of the deal.

Hope, one of the organization's premier outfield prospects, was originally acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Michael Busch trade after being selected in the 11th round of the MLB Draft. River Ryan also arrived via trade after originally being an 11th-round selection by the San Diego Padres, coming to Los Angeles in the deal that sent Matt Beaty to San Diego.

Now, those two acquisitions, along with Brady Smith, have been flipped for arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

The Dodgers essentially turned Michael Busch and Matt Beaty into Tarik Skubal.

It's another example of the organization's unmatched ability to identify talent, develop players, and maximize the value of its assets.

Skubal, 29, has continued to pitch like one of baseball's elite arms in 2026 despite missing roughly five weeks earlier this season following arthroscopic elbow surgery. Through 16 starts, the left-hander owns a 7-5 record with a 2.79 ERA while striking out 116 batters across 96.2 innings. He's also posted an outstanding 0.91 WHIP, demonstrating that his dominance has remained intact.

Even if Skubal reaches free agency after the season, the Dodgers paid a surprisingly modest price for a rental of this caliber. While Hope represented one of the club's top prospects, the Dodgers managed to keep several premium young players out of the deal, including right-hander Emmet Sheehan.

Sheehan's name surfaced in speculation throughout the day, especially after he was absent from the Dodgers' dugout during Saturday night's game. Speaking afterward, however, Sheehan said he had not been informed of any trade discussions during that time, confirming he remains with the organization.

Earlier in the evening, Tulsa's lineup drew attention when both Hope and Kendall George were scratched before first pitch. When asked about the late changes, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts declined to offer any update or comment, fueling speculation that a significant move was imminent.

Now, the reason is clear.

The Dodgers' starting rotation options now include Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Justin Wrobleski, Emmet Sheehan, and Roki Sasaki.

For a team already expected to contend for another championship, adding Skubal raises the ceiling even higher.

The move also reinforces what has become one of baseball's defining realities over the past decade: when a superstar becomes available, the Dodgers almost always find themselves in the conversation, and more often than not, they find a way to get the deal done.

Whether the rest of the league views this as another masterstroke or the latest example of baseball's balance tipping toward the Dodgers, one thing is undeniable.

The Dodgers have acquired the reigning two-time American League Cy Young Award winner without surrendering the very top tier of their farm system.

It's another blockbuster from baseball's most aggressive front office, and one that could reshape both the National League pennant race and the future of the sport.