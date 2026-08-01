Angels Hold José Soriano Out Ahead of Trade Deadline as Speculation Continues

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels may not be finished reshaping their roster before Monday’s MLB Trade Deadline.

Following the trade that sent Logan O’Hoppe and Chase Silseth to the Texas Rangers in exchange for prospect Angel Arredondo, the Angels appear to be evaluating additional moves involving their major league roster. One player drawing significant attention is right-hander José Soriano.

The Angels announced Saturday afternoon that Soriano would not make his scheduled start because of the uncertainty surrounding the trade deadline.

In a statement shared by Angels PR on X, Baseball Operations Consultant John Mozeliak explained the club’s decision.

“Today, José Soriano will not make his scheduled start. With the trade deadline on Monday and the uncertainty of the next 48 hours, we decided to take a prudent approach and see where these next few days lead us.”

Soriano said he learned of the decision after Friday night’s game and admitted he wasn’t surprised by the possibility.

“They told me last night after the game,” Soriano said. “At this point of the season, this happens. You just stay positive.”

Despite the speculation, Soriano said he has tried to keep his attention on the present rather than what could happen over the next two days.

“I just focus on what I got now,” Soriano said. “Whatever happens, happens.”

The right-hander also acknowledged the uncertainty that comes with the trade deadline, adding that everyone in the clubhouse understands how quickly things can change.

“Everybody’s thinking about it,” Soriano said. “Trades happen, but at the same time we try to stay positive and focus on winning. This part of the season is always crazy, but we have to be prepared for anything.”

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki echoed that message before Saturday’s game, saying the club’s approach has been to concentrate on what players can control.

“There’s only so much you can say,” Suzuki said. “You can tell somebody not to think about it, but it’s human nature. The biggest thing is coming here every day, preparing yourself to play. That’s really all we can control.”

Suzuki, who experienced multiple trade deadlines during his 16-year playing career, said the uncertainty is never easy but is simply part of the business.

“We’re professionals,” Suzuki said. “If we’re still here with the team, we’re ready to go.”

The Angels appear to be taking a different approach at this year’s deadline than they have in previous seasons. Rather than holding onto established major league talent, the organization has already shown a willingness to make significant moves. The deal with Texas could be an indication that more changes are on the horizon.

Soriano, who remains under club control through the 2028 season, has been one of the Angels’ most valuable players in 2026 and one of the American League’s more consistent starting pitchers.

Through the season, he owns a 9-6 record with a 3.29 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP, tied for 38th in the majors with Atlanta Braves starter Bryce Elder.

Since making his major league debut with the Angels in 2023, Soriano has compiled a 26-27 record with a 3.72 ERA, establishing himself as a key piece of the club’s rotation.

His most recent outing came on July 26 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits, walking three and striking out five.