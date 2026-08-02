TST Best Bets: August 2, 2026

What entered the weekend as a marquee interleague series has quickly turned into a statement from the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has won each of the first two games at Dodger Stadium, extending its winning streak to four games and clinching its eighth consecutive series victory. The Dodgers made the biggest splash of the trade deadline by acquiring two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, but the excitement surrounding that move will be tempered if they are swept at home today.

With Jake Bennett and Emmet Sheehan taking the mound for the series finale, there is still plenty of value to be found in this matchup.

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First Pick: Boston Red Sox ML (+161) over Los Angeles Dodgers

Rundown: For nearly two months, the Red Sox have been the best team in baseball, going 30-11 over their last 41 games and all but locking up a spot in the postseason.

This series against LA, who holds the second-best record in baseball behind Milwaukee, has been the defining statement of that run, and completing the sweep would be the cherry on top.

To do so, Boston will have the advantage in a very favorable pitching matchup. The Dodgers will start Emmet Sheehan, the weakest pitcher in their rotation, and LA has gone 1-8 over his last nine outings. Meanwhile, Boston will start left-hander Jake Bennett, who has posted an elite 1.80 ERA over his last seven starts.

Expect the Red Sox to complete the sweep and reinforce why the Dodgers felt the need to make their blockbuster acquisition of Tarik Skubal.

Second Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox – Under 8.5 runs

Rundown: Seven of Bennett’s 11 starts for Boston have finished below this total. Six of the Dodgers’ last 10 games have also stayed below 8.5 runs, and now they are facing one of the best pitchers they have seen during that stretch.

Bennett should continue to limit an LA lineup that has scored just six runs through the first two games of this series, giving the under a strong chance to cover even if Boston finds success against Sheehan.