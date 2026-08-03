Angels trade Brent Suter to Braves

The Angels have traded left-handed reliever Brent Suter to the Braves for third baseman Nacho Alvarez Jr..

Suter is on an expiring contract, so he was a likely candidate to get moved at this year's trade deadline. He's pitched to a 4.12 ERA in 63 1/3 innings this season and has pitched for length out of the bullpen when needed.

Alvarez Jr. is having a tough season in Triple-A, hitting .236 with a .664 OPS in only 37 games. The 23-year-old had success in the minor leagues previously, though, as he reached as high as sixth on the Braves' top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline. He was the top-ranked position player in Atlanta's system that year.

Wrist inflammation and an oblique injury delayed his 2025 season.

Alvarez Jr. made his debut with the Braves in 2024, but only played in eight games. In 2025, he hit .234 with a .626 OPS in 58 games with the Braves.