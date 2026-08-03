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MLB · 11 minutes ago

Angels trade Kirby Yates to Pirates

Jack Janes

Host · Writer

At the buzzer of the 3 p.m. PST trade deadline, the Angels get one last deal done by sending right-hander Kirby Yates to the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-hander Kyle Robinson. 

Yates, 39, has had a rollercoaster of a season. He has a 3.95 ERA with only three saves and three blown saves, but the underlying metrics paint a complicated picture. He's struck out 30.5% of the batters he's faced (league average is 22.2%), hitters are only hitting .196 against him and he has a 3.17 FIP. 

The main issue for Yates is the damage done against him. With an average fastball velocity of 90.9 mph, which is far below the league average of 95.3 mph for right-handers, he has less room for error. 

Since Yates is on an expiring contract and has favorable underlying metrics, he was a potential trade chip as the Angels undergo a firesale, even with his age and elevated ERA. 

Robinson was an 11th-round pick by the Athletics in 2024 and was traded to the Pirates earlier this season. He pitched in A-ball, High-A and Double-A this season. 

In five starts in Double-A, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound right-hander has a 6.43 ERA with 20 strikeouts and 10 walks in 21 innings.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Aug 3 7:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

+1.5

+136

O 8.5

MIL

MIL

-1.5

-146

U 8.5

Aug 3 8:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAD

LAD

-1.5

-122

O 8

CHC

CHC

+1.5

+112

U 8

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