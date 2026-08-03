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MLB · 10 minutes ago

Dodgers Notebook: Three deadline moves bolster Dodgers' championship push

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

CHICAGO — The Dodgers weren't content with the work they had already done before Thursday's MLB trade deadline.

On the final day of the deadline, the Dodgers made three additional moves aimed at strengthening its roster for another postseason run, adding bullpen help while also addressing an increasingly important need behind the plate.

Dodgers reunite with Ben Rortvedt

The first move of the day brought back a familiar face.

The Dodgers acquired catcher Ben Rortvedt from the New York Mets in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Chayce McDermott, adding valuable catching depth at a critical time.

While the organization still expects All-Star catcher Will Smith to return in approximately three to four weeks, the urgency for another catcher increased after  Dalton Rushing was scratched from Sunday's lineup because of arm irritation and was placed on the IL on Monday. 

Rortvedt already knows the organization and should be able to transition seamlessly into the clubhouse and pitching staff. His defensive reputation and familiarity with several Dodgers personnel make him a logical short-term addition while Smith continues his recovery and Rushing's status remains uncertain.

Dodgers add another All-Star arm in Kris Bubic

The second move addressed a bullpen that could receive a major boost down the stretch.

The Dodgers acquired left-hander Kris Bubic from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-hander Carlos Duran.

Bubic, 28, was selected to his first All-Star Game in 2025 and has shown flashes of being one of the American League's better left-handed pitchers when healthy.

He has been on the 60-day injured list with left shoulder soreness, but the Dodgers are optimistic he can return near the end of August, potentially giving them another high-leverage option for September and October.

Before landing on the injured list, Bubic posted a 4.11 ERA over 50.1 innings with 51 strikeouts across nine starts this season. Last year, he was one of baseball's most effective pitchers, recording a 2.55 ERA before his injury.

Because he's scheduled to become a free agent after the season and is currently sidelined, the acquisition cost remained relatively modest. If Bubic returns healthy, the Dodgers may have landed one of the more intriguing upside plays of the deadline.

Buzzer-beater deal brings Hunter Feduccia back

The Dodgers weren't finished.

Just before the deadline expired, the Dodgers completed another reunion by reacquiring catcher Hunter Feduccia from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays received outfielder Jack Suwinski in return.

Like Rortvedt, Feduccia is extremely familiar with the Dodgers' organization and pitching staff. Throughout his time in the minor leagues, he developed strong relationships with many of the club's top pitching prospects and earned praise for his game-calling and ability to work with young arms.

Perhaps just as importantly, Feduccia still has one minor league option remaining, giving the Dodgers valuable roster flexibility.

If Bubic returns healthy by the end of August, and Smith is back behind the plate shortly thereafter, the Dodgers could enter September healthier, deeper and once again positioned as one of baseball's most complete teams as they chase an unprecedented third consecutive World Series title.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Aug 3 7:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

+1.5

+136

O 8.5

MIL

MIL

-1.5

-146

U 8.5

Aug 3 8:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAD

LAD

-1.5

-122

O 8

CHC

CHC

+1.5

+112

U 8

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