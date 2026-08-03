BREAKING: Padres acquire LHP Robbie Ray in trade with Giants

The San Diego Padres have upgraded the starting rotation with a trade within the NL West, acquiring left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-handed pitcher Miguel Mendez and infielder Joniel Hernandez.

Ray, 34, joins a rotation consisting of ace Michael King and veteran right-handers Walker Buehler, Randy Vasquez and German Marquez. The southpaw will likely take Griffin Canning's spot in the rotation. The first-year Padre has struggled to replicate his successful 2025 campaign with the New York Mets, posting a 6.58 ERA across 67.0 innings this season.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller had a front row seat to Ray's recent success, as the lefty tossed six innings and allowed one run while striking out six in San Francisco's 4-1 win over San Diego on Thursday at Petco Park. After a tough month of May, the veteran left-hander has been outstanding in his last 10 starts, posting a 1.65 ERA across 60.0 innings while striking out 48 hitters.

The left-hander's ability to provide length will be pivotal for a club that ranks 28th in the majors in innings pitched by its starting rotation. Ray should also give manager Craig Stammen greater flexibility in managing San Diego's elite bullpen.

With the move, San Francisco, who is 47-65 and 12.0 games out of a playoff spot, move off a player who is set to hit free agency following the 2026 season and improve a farm system that ranked 19th in MLB prior to Opening Day.

Mendez is a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher who owns a three-pitch mix, featuring an electric fastball that can reach 102 mph, a slider that generates swings and misses at a 40% clip and a changeup that hovers around the high 80s, according to Baseball America.

Hernandez, 17, received the highest bonus in the Padres' most recent signing class, earning $1.4 million in January. The shortstop from Cuba generates loft with his swing and has one of the highest offensive upsides of the 2026 class.

Ray has experience pitching in big games and will look to contribute to a team that sits just one game back of the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.