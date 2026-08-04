MLB Trade Deadline Biggest Losers: 5 Teams That Failed to Make a Mark

1. Milwaukee Brewers
5.5-Game Lead Atop NL Central
The Brewers simply did not do enough to go toe-to-toe with the Dodgers, who emerged as the undisputed winners of this deadline by outmaneuvering Milwaukee for Tarik Skubal. Losing out on the two-time AL Cy Young winner is a massive hit for Milwaukee, and one they will likely feel firsthand come postseason time. The secondary rotation targets weren't much better for them, as Kevin Gausman went to division rival Chicago, while Robbie Ray and Freddy Peralta landed with other potential postseason obstacles. Going 0-for-4 on top-tier rotation pieces is a huge whiff for this front office. Sure, they grabbed Codi Heuer, Dustin May, Bo Naylor, JoJo Romero, and Antonio Senzatela, who will certainly help bolster roster depth, but none of them truly move the needle. They needed a splash, and they fell flat.