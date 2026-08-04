Padres drop series opener to Diamondbacks following Trade Deadline

ARIZONA — Following a busy, eventful day that featured a flurry of trades across Major League Baseball, the Padres still had a game to play.

Entering a pivotal four-game set against the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego's red-hot offense cooled off as the Padres fell 5-1 in Monday night's series opener at Chase Field.

Prior to first pitch in the desert, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller acquired left-hander Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants and former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize from the Detroit Tigers.

"Looking at the team, we knew we had a few holes to fill," Preller said in an pregame interview. "You need starting pitching to get into the postseason."

The moves addressed San Diego's most glaring need — bolstering a rotation that had struggled behind ace Michael King, who made his 23rd start of the season Monday. The right-hander tossed five innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five and matching a season high with four walks.

The big swing against King came in the fourth inning, when first baseman Tim Tawa turned on a 93 mph sinker at the bottom of the zone and blasted it 404 feet inside the left-field foul pole for a three-run homer, marking his fifth of the season. In 17.0 innings this season against Arizona, King owns a 3.18 ERA while striking out 17 and walking seven. The veteran righty has not collected a win since six inning performance against Arizona since San Diego's 10-4 win on July 8.

The night belonged to Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt, who fired 6.2 scoreless innings while allowing five hits and striking out three. Since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on June 30, the right-hander has become one of the most effective pitchers in the majors — sporting a dazzling 1.55 ERA in seven starts. The 27-year-old has tossed 18.2 consecutive scoreless frames since surrendering two runs in the first inning in his July 23 start against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pfaadt particularly executed against the top three in the Padres' order (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Machado), holding the trio hitless in nine at-bats.

Machado nearly tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth off reliever Juan Morillo, sending Corbin Carroll to the warning track before making the grab to end the frame.

San Diego entered the game having won eight of its previous nine, fueled by an offense that averaged 5.11 runs per game during that stretch. The bats went silent Monday, with San Diego's lone run coming on a throwing error by 10-time Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado, who sailed a throw wide of first base with two outs in the seventh.

With the win, Arizona doubled their lead over San Diego in the Wild Card standings and took the advantage in the season series, 4-3, with six games left to be played — three at Chase Field and three at Petco Park to end the regular season.

San Diego will look to close the gap on Tuesday night as they face left-handed All-Star Eduardo Rodriguez. San Diego has yet to name a starter.