Angels’ bullpen flares up, blows six-run lead in first loss

A six-run lead in the 5th inning looked like it would be enough to secure the Los Angeles Angels’ first series win of the year. However, 11 unanswered runs by the Houston Astros said otherwise, as the Angels fell 11-9 on Saturday evening at Daikin Field.

Despite the momentum felt from the Angels’ first 2-0 start to a season since 2007, the wraith of their everlasting bullpen woes came into play for the first time this season. A shaky ending to a strong outing by starter Reid Detmers sparked an Astros hit parade.

In the fifth inning, Detmers allowed a two-run skyscraping double to Isaac Paredes, putting the Astros on the board with their first pair of runs. Walbert Urena came on in relief, allowing an RBI single in the fifth and five more runs in the sixth inning.

In total, the Astros put up eight runs in the sixth to follow a three-run fifth, as the Angels’ arms struggled to prevent the hit barrage — which came in rather frustrating fashion.

Houston scored each of their 11 runs with two outs.

Urena allowed a total of six runs on a flurry of Astros hits and walks, yielding the loss despite not allowing an earned run as a result of his own throwing error in the frame. Lefty Joey Lucchesi succeeded him in hopes of limiting further damage, but instead allowed two more runs to score in the inning.

The bullpen had excelled in their first two wins, combining for 7.2 scoreless innings prior to Saturday.

Prior to the pitching meltdown, Detmers flashed some very positive signs heading forward. Despite his velocity sitting nearly two MPH lower than his 2025 averages, the southpaw struck out nine batters of 4.2 innings of work, accumulating 16 whiffs in the process.

Detmers’ early innings of carving made things look uncomfortable for Houston. Especially when the Angels’ bats jumped out the gate hot.

The Angels found themselves with an early 3-0 lead after a pair of big swings. Oswald Peraza towered his first of the season in the second inning, and Jorge Soler followed with a laser two-run shot in the third inning.

Just before the Astros’ bats broke their silence, the Angels put up a three-spot in the fifth inning in the form of singles and walks.

Down to their final out, first baseman Nolan Schanuel did his best to ignite some last-minute life, ripping a three-run home run to the right field corner. Schanuel’s homer is a very encouraging one, as he has hit two in his first three games, momentarily silencing questions regarding his ability to hit for power heading into the year.

Mike Trout had himself another productive night, walking twice and scoring two runs to continue his strong start to the year. Peraza stood out offensively and went 3-for-4 at the plate, including his solo shot in the second inning.

The Angels will look to save redeem the loss and win the series tomorrow, where they will face the Astros’ Tatsuya Imai in his major league debut.