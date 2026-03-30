Angels Series Preview at Chicago Cubs: Where to watch, Game details, Injury Report & Odds

Following an uneasy series split to open the season against the Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Angels remain on the road to take on the Chicago Cubs in a three-game set starting on Monday.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (2-2): After winning their first two games to open a season for the first time in nineteen years, the Angels fell in their last two of the four-game set in familiar fashion.

The Astros came from behind in each of their wins. It was the Angels’ bullpen that melted down in Saturday’s game, and the bats could not keep up on Saturday.

For what it is worth, the positives from the series are loud ones — the Angels produced a league-leading nine home runs, while displaying discipline as a team with 28 walks.

Mike Trout has seemed to turn back the clock. As most anticipate a resurgence, Trout has accumulated a league-leading 0.6 fWAR in the series and hit two home runs, looking like himself in center field.

Nolan Schanuel has also had a strong start at the plate, hitting two homers and knocking in five RBI, an encouraging start for the lefty who has lacked power in his first two full seasons. Zach Neto also swatted two homers and walked five times.

The Angels are sending righty Ryan Johnson to the mound in Monday’s series opener. Johnson earned the fifth spot in the rotation after an impressive spring and will be making his first career start, having served as a reliever prior. José Soriano and Yusei Kikuchi will respectively follow in games two and three of the series.

Cubs (1-2): Chicago is coming off a disappointing series loss to the Washington Nationals, who handled the Cubs in the season opener and series finale.

On Monday’s series opener, the Cubs will send Edward Cabrera to the mound to make his team debut. Cabrera was traded to Chicago in the offseason, the team banking on him being a valuable asset to the rotation.

Jameson Taillon will follow suit on Tuesday, making his season debut. Matthew Boyd, the Cubs’ opening day starter, will pitch on Wednesday. He struggled in the season-opener, allowing six earned runs in 3 ⅔ innings of work.

The Cubs are currently without outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who is starting the season on the injured list. Newly-signed third baseman Alex Bregman made his Cubs debut over the weekend, hitting his first two home runs with the team in the series finale on Sunday.

Venue: Wrigley Field

Game 1 Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Time: 4:40 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Ryan Johnson (0-0, -.– ERA)

CHC: Edward Cabrera (0-0, -.– ERA)

Where to watch:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

CHC: Marquee Sports Network

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

CHC: 104.3 The Score, Univision TUDN, WPPN 106.7 / TUDN

Game 2 Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 4:40 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: José Soriano (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 7 SO)

CHC: Jameson Taillon (0-0, -.– ERA)

Where to watch:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

CHC: Marquee Sports Network

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

CHC: 104.3 The Score, Univision TUDN, WPPN 106.7 / TUDN

Game 3 Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Time: 11:20 AM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 3 SO)

CHC: Matthew Boyd (0-1, 14.73 ERA, 7 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

CHC: Marquee Sports Network

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

CHC: 104.3 The Score, Univision TUDN, WPPN 106.7 / TUDN

INJURY REPORT

LAA: RP Kirby Yates (TBD), INF Vaughn Grissom (10-day IL), SP Grayson Rodriguez (15-day IL), SP Alek Manoah (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (15-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (TBD), 3B Anthony Rendon (TBD)

CHC: OF Seiya Suzuki (10-day IL), RP Jordan Wicks (15-day IL), RP Porter Hodge (15-day IL), SP Justin Steele (60-day IL), 1B Tyler Austin (60-day IL), RP Shelby Miller (60-day IL),

ODDS (DraftKings)

Monday, March 30, 2026

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -126

Money Line: +159

Total: O 10, -103

Chicago Cubs:

Run Line: -1.5, +104

Money Line: -194

Total: U 10, -117