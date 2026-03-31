Angels Struggle on Mound and at Plate in 7-2 Loss to Cubs

The Los Angeles Angels ran into trouble early as right-hander Ryan Johnson turned in a difficult outing against the Chicago Cubs. The young starter lasted just 3 ⅓ innings, allowing seven hits and six earned runs while issuing four walks and striking out two. Command proved to be the biggest issue, as Johnson frequently left pitches over the plate that were quickly capitalized on by Cubs hitters.

Despite the struggles, this outing reflects the growing pains often associated with developing arms at the Major League level. Johnson impressed during Spring Training and has shown flashes of promise, but outings like this highlight the adjustment period young pitchers face. For the Angels, the expectation is that Johnson will use this performance as a learning experience moving forward.

Offense Stifled by Cabrera

Offensively, the Angels were unable to generate consistent pressure against Cubs starter Edward Cabrera. The right-hander effectively kept hitters off balance, limiting quality at-bats and preventing any real scoring threats through most of his outing.

A key indicator of the Angels’ struggles was their inability to command the strike zone. Cabrera threw 80 pitches, 49 of which were strikes, and Angels hitters had difficulty recognizing and reacting to his pitch mix – even when opportunities in the zone were present. The lack of discipline in at-bats ultimately stalled any chance of mounting a comeback.

Moncada Provides Lone Spark

Infielder Yoán Moncada accounted for the Angels’ only runs of the night, launching a two-run homer in the seventh inning off reliever Colin Rea. Moncada finished 2-for-2 with a walk, providing one of the few bright spots in an otherwise quiet offensive performance.

However, his night was not without flaws. Defensive miscues contributed to two Cubs runs, slightly offsetting his impact at the plate. Even so, his ability to produce offensively stood out given the team’s overall struggles.

Bullpen Offers Stability

One encouraging takeaway for the Angels came from the bullpen. Joey Lucchesi and Shaun Anderson combined to provide valuable length, covering multiple innings and helping stabilize the game after Johnson’s early exit. Anderson allowed one earned run, but overall, the relief effort helped prevent further damage.

Anderson’s appearance was particularly notable as he was recently added to the roster following the optioning of Walbert Ureña to Triple-A Salt Lake.

What’s Next

The Angels will look to bounce back on Tuesday as José Soriano takes the mound against Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. PDT.

With the loss, the Angels fall to 2-3 on the season, placing them fourth in the AL West standings as they continue to search for early-season consistency.