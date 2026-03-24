Angels Weigh Options at Second Base as Frazier, Peraza Make Strong Cases

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — With Opening Day approaching, the Los Angeles Angels are less focused on naming a definitive starter at second base and more interested in maintaining flexibility between two strong options.

As reported by Jack Janes of MLB.com, both Adam Frazier and Oswald Peraza have made compelling cases throughout Spring Training, giving the club confidence regardless of who ultimately gets the nod.

Manager Kurt Suzuki suggested the decision may not come down to a single factor, emphasizing a broader evaluation process that extends beyond offensive production.

“Not just necessarily offense,” Suzuki said. “Peraza’s tremendous defensively, and Frazier as well. They’ve got some experience. Frazier’s got a lot of experience over there. We try to take everything into account, not just offense, but defense as well, and matchups, and maybe a guy needs a day off or something like that. So we’ll take everything into account and make that decision.”

That flexibility could prove valuable given how differently the two players profile. Peraza has built his value primarily with his glove, ranking in the 77th percentile in Outs Above Average last season. While his defense stands out, his offensive production has yet to translate consistently at the Major League level, as he owns a .189 batting average across 524 career plate appearances.

Frazier, meanwhile, offers a more established offensive track record. The left-handed hitter batted .267 last season and relies on contact rather than power, rarely striking out while putting the ball in play. A former All-Star in 2021, Frazier also brings veteran experience, though his defensive metrics have settled closer to average in recent seasons, including a 60th percentile mark in Outs Above Average last year.

Spring performance has only tightened the competition. Frazier enters the final days of camp hitting .300 with an .847 OPS, while Peraza has been equally impressive, batting .314 with a .901 OPS.

Their contrasting handedness could create opportunities for matchup-based usage, though the numbers complicate a straightforward platoon. Peraza has shown reverse splits in his career, hitting better against right-handed pitching than left-handers, while Frazier has maintained relatively steady production regardless of matchup.

Suzuki acknowledged that recent performance may influence decisions, but reiterated that the Angels are prioritizing the best overall lineup on any given day.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to put the best team that we feel like gives us the best chance to win,” Suzuki said. “That might be Peraza. That might be Frazier. But they both had a great Spring Training, and right now, we feel real confident with either one of them out there.”