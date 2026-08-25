Dodgers fall late to Braves after Glasnow's return

ATLANTA — Tyler Glasnow’s return from the injured list started with a 35-pitch first inning and ended with a reminder of why the Dodgers wanted him back in the first place.

The right-hander needed 35 pitches to get through the opening inning Tuesday at Truist Park, allowing three runs on four hits as Atlanta jumped on him early. But Glasnow settled in from there, retiring 14 of the final 16 batters he faced and twice stranding a runner at second.

He finished with five innings, six hits, three earned runs, no walks and seven strikeouts on 89 pitches, 55 for strikes.

"Glad I feel healthy, and my stuff feels good." Tyler Glasnow (5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 89 P) talks with the media after the #Dodgers drop the series opener in Atlanta, losing 4-3 to the Braves.

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:… pic.twitter.com/P9WlvpNFRq — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 26, 2026

Dave Roberts stretched Glasnow to 89 pitches to get through the fifth as his plan was not to push him, and the outing looked considerably different after that rough first inning. Glasnow struck out the side in the second, with his fastball playing noticeably better than it had in the opening inning. He now had control and feel on the fastball.

For a pitcher making his return, the Dodgers could live with the uneven beginning.

They just couldn't quite finish the game.

Braves’ Ozzie Albies delivered the decisive blow in the eighth, following Matt Olson's leadoff double with an RBI single off Tanner Scott to put the Braves ahead 4-3.

That sent the Dodgers into the ninth needing one run.

And Shohei Ohtani immediately gave them an opportunity.

Ohtani tripled to lead off the inning, putting the tying run 90 feet away with nobody out. The Dodgers, however, couldn't bring him home against Braves closer Raisel Iglesias.

Aug 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) walks to the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Brett Davis-Imagn Images Aug 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) walks to the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park.

Freddie Freeman struck out. Mookie Betts grounded to shortstop, with Ohtani unable to advance. The Braves then intentionally walked Max Muncy to set up the matchup with Tommy Edman.

Edman flew out to center.

Just like that, the Dodgers' six-game winning streak was over.

The 4-3 loss dropped the Dodgers to 80-52 and now fall behind the Brewers by three games for the top spot.

It was a frustrating finish to what had otherwise been a competitive night.

The Dodgers erased Braves’ early three-run advantage in stages. Alek Thomas continued his productive start with the Dodgers, driving in Tommy Edman with a single to right in the second. Hunter Feduccia followed with an RBI single of his own, scoring Kyle Tucker and pulling the Dodgers within 3-2.

Alek Thomas has an RBI in each of his 3 games for the Dodgers so far!#dodgers pic.twitter.com/XPm5ZO3gQe — The Sporting Tribune (@SportingTrib) August 25, 2026

Thomas has now recorded a hit and an RBI in each of his first three games as a Dodger.

Alex Call provided the equalizer in the fourth, lining a ball into center to score Edman, who had singled and stole second.

From there, the game became a battle of bullpens and missed opportunities, with the Braves eventually landing the final punch.

For Glasnow, though, the night offered plenty to build on.

After that marathon first inning, he looked increasingly like himself, attacking hitters, missing bats and keeping Atlanta from adding to its lead. He retired 14 of his final 16 and left the Dodgers in position to win.

They simply couldn't get the final run.

The Dodgers will try to even the series Wednesday, when Roki Sasaki takes the mound against Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver.