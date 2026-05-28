Dodgers welcome rising Phillies in NLDS Rematch

When Orion Kerkering unfathomably threw to home plate in Game 4 of the 2025 NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers road to Back to Back championships seemed like it would be a formality. As for the Philadelphia Phillies, there were nothing but questions – two big lingering questions.

– Could they have actually won the World Series?

– Is this the end of an era in South Philadelphia?

When Kyle Schwarber resigned with Philadelphia in a 5-year, $150 million deal, one of those questions got an answer. They were running it back.

Friday night, Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Trae Turner, and those Phillies return to the scene of last year's crime.

Though their 2026 season started so horrifically, last year’s playoffs seem like a lifetime ago. Even after a sweep of the Padres, the Phillies (29-27) are lucky to be just two games over .500.

“I think everything's kind of big for us. You know, right now just because the way we started,” Turner said after Wednesday’s win in San Diego.

While he acknowledged the Dodgers will be a test, it’s clear the Phillies are more focused on righting the wrongs of late March and April as opposed to their sins of last October. After all, interim manager Don Mattingly wasn’t even in Philadelphia last season. He was bumped up to the role when Rob Thomson was fired on April 28.

“Obviously, the Dodgers, you know, being the world champions the last two years. So they're going to bring plenty of trouble for us,” said Mattingly.

“We just got to play good baseball and take care of our own business.”

They’ve been doing just that. The Phillies are 20-8 under Mattingly.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are holding up the mantle of Back to Back champions quite well. They’re coming off a sweep as well, and have won five straight.

They will have to decide how to fill the hole in the lineup now that Teoscar Hernandez is headed to the IL. Though it’s not a decision of stress for Dave Roberts, who has one of the best rosters in all of baseball at his disposal.

“Not many teams can afford to sit Kyle Tucker in a close ball game and give him a full night’s rest,” Roberts said Wednesday night.

“That just speaks to the depth.”

One month ago, this series would have been after thought despite it being a playoff rematch. Though now with the Phillies like the team they’ve been over the last four years, led by great starting pitching, the Dodgers will get a small bite of the elite baseball they’re sure to face in October 2026.

For Philly, this is a measuring stick about who they are in the here and now.

“It’s a good test to see where you’re at.” – Turner said.



