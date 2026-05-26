Vaughn Grissom's late grand slam lifts Angels over Tigers

Looking to build momentum from a weekend series sweep, the Los Angeles Angels did just that in their series opener against the Detroit Tigers, extending their win streak to four in a 10-6 victory that saw late game heroics on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

Facing a late-game deficit, the Angels had their opportunities to do further damage in the late innings. They stranded two baserunners with one out in the seventh inning. After tagging a run on a Logan O’Hoppe RBI double in the eighth inning, it looked like that same sentiment could replicate itself in another big spot.

Vaughn Grissom came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs against the Tigers’ Will Vest looking to do damage. In a 2-0 count, Grissom swatted a long ball to right field, hitting a grand slam just over the wall for his third hit of the game and putting the Angels ahead for good.

The big swing was hugely needed for Grissom. The 25-year-old had struggled over the recent couple of weeks, but has seemingly refound his swing on Tuesday. He has taken the most of his opportunity in the three hole of the lineup, while playing first base in place of Nolan Schanuel who is still day-to-day with left calf tightness.

Grissom jumpstarted his big day with a two-run single in his second at-bat, putting the Angels ahead early, 2-1. He wasn’t the only Angel to go yard, as Jo Adell launched his eighth homer of the year and Jose Siri hit his first bomb of the year for insurance in the night inning.

Outfielder Wade Meckler, who had a statement weekend in his first action as an Angel, continued his impressive week with a multi-hit game. Manager Kurt Suzuki has shown early trust in him, slotting Meckler into the fifth spot of the batting order.

On the mound, Jack Kochanowicz continued his shaky May, allowing at least five runs for the third time over the course of his last four starts. His command has taken a fall in that span, throwing multiple walks in each of those games. Fortunately for him, the bullpen picked up that slack to keep the Angels within striking distance and holding the lead.

Completing only four plus innings of work, Kochanowicz’s short start marked the first time an Angel failed to complete five innings since May 17, when Grayson Rodriguez made his season debut. The Angels had improved in that realm, seeing more success when the bullpen saw less action.

A pair of Zach McKinstry sacrifice flies put the first two Tigers runs on the board, but a three-spot in the fifth inning imploded his outing. Sent out to the mound in the fifth inning, Kochanowicz allowed four consecutive baserunners without getting an out, before the bullpen picked him up the rest of the way.

The Angels will expect to see some length from José Soriano on the mound tomorrow, aiming to extend their season-long winning streak to five.