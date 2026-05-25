Coming up empty early costs Padres, Canning in loss to Phillies

SAN DIEGO – Barring an early blemish on a solo home run, Griffin Canning was cruising.

Then, his two-out slider in the seventh bled inside and Brandon Marsh turned on it for a two-run home run that sunk the San Diego Padres in a 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Memorial Day at Petco Park.

Canning had his longest start since 2024, but the Padres (31-22) offense couldn’t overcome stranding eight as they went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile Philadelphia (27-27) never looked back after Kyle Schwarber’s Majors-leading 21st home run in the first inning despite several San Diego opportunities.

The Padres had loaded the bases in the first inning, begun by Fernando Tatis Jr. beating out an infield single — his first of two hits on the day, giving Tatis multiple hits in back-to-back games for the second time this year. But after a Miguel Andujar knock and Xander Bogaerts reached on a Trea Turner error, consecutive strike outs and a ground out ended the threat.

Meanwhile Canning was economical with his pitches for the vast majority of the afternoon, getting through five of his 6 2/3 innings by throwing 13 pitches or less. He finished allowing three hits and three runs with five strikeouts and two walks but took his third loss of the season.

But Marsh’s fifth home run of the year was particularly painful because the table had been set for the San Diego starter to work around a lead off single by Schwarber and a walk to Bryce Harper. Alec Bohm grounded into a six-four-three double play, but then after a pair of pitches in the dirt to the Philly left fielder, the slider missed its spot and ended up in the Petco Porch.

The seventh was the only inning that Philadelphia managed a runner in scoring position, as Yuki Matsui retired all six Phillies he faced in order in the last two innings, following Jeremiah Estranda getting a strikeout to end the seventh.

It didn’t matter though, as Jesús Luzardo was able to work around Padres traffic in four of his six innings pitched on four hits, striking out six and walking two. He was able to get Manny Machado to ground into an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners in the third, then in the fifth stranded men on first and second by getting the final two outs on fly balls to improve to 4-4.

Philadelphia is 19-6 when their starting pitchers go six or more innings. Closer Jhoan Duran earned his 10th save of the season and 100th of his career as he allowed a hit to Ty France before closing the game with a strikeout.

The second game of the series will see San Diego start Randy Vásquez (5-2, 2.96 ERA) against right-hander Aaron Nola (2-4, 6.04 ERA), with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday at Petco Park.