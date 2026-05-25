2026 MLB Mock Draft 1.0 First Round-Plus: Picks 1-40

40. Los Angeles Dodgers – Will Brick

Slot Value: $2,504,200

Will Brick MLB Draft Profile

Position: Catcher

Catcher School: Christian Brothers Academy (TN)

The Dodgers will be picking with the smallest bonus pool in this year’s draft. They have just two Day 1 picks, which will unlock unique pathways to handing out their money this summer. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Dodgers attempt to snag a big fish early, especially since their next pick won’t be until the fourth round, which links them to a prep player.

Sifting through our options led to Will Brick, a reclassified catcher from Memphis, TN. Yes, prep catchers are a risky demographic, but Brick is a surefire backstop with a bazooka behind the dish, and an approach change could help him unlock more power with solid bat-to-ball skills already present. – Tyler

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