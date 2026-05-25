Series Preview: Kiké Hernández set for season debut as Dodgers host Rockies

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers return to Chavez Ravine looking far different than the team that stumbled through stretches of April. A 7-2 road trip steadied the National League West leaders, the bullpen has turned into one of baseball’s most dominant units, and key contributors continue to emerge around a star-studded core.

Now comes a favorable matchup against a Rockies club limping through injuries and inconsistency, allowing the Dodgers to build momentum before a challenging June schedule arrives.

Dodgers (33-20, 1st in NL West)

For all the attention paid to the top of the order, it has been the pitching staff — particularly the bullpen — that has carried the club through recent weeks. The Dodgers return home after posting 38 consecutive scoreless bullpen innings, a stretch that has transformed late-game situations from a concern into a strength. Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia and an ever-changing collection of relievers have consistently protected leads while buying time for a rotation still missing several key arms.

That stability has become especially important because the Dodgers continue navigating a lengthy injury list. The biggest storyline entering the series is the status of Max Muncy, who avoided a worst-case scenario after X-rays came back negative following a hit-by-pitch on his right wrist. Muncy has quietly become one of the Dodgers' most important hitters, leading the club with 12 home runs while posting an .878 OPS and 147 wRC+.

Even if Muncy needs another day or two, the offense has recently shown signs of becoming deeper than simply its household names.

Andy Pages continues to establish himself as one of the breakout players in the National League. The 25-year-old enters the series with 11 home runs and 43 RBI while increasingly looking comfortable hitting in key run-producing spots. His emergence has helped lengthen the lineup and reduce pressure on the stars at the top.

Speaking of Ohtani, the reigning MVP appears to be entering one of his signature stretches. Since receiving two days of rest prior to the Freeway Series, Ohtani has looked noticeably sharper at the plate, consistently driving the baseball and reaching base at an elite rate. Even when he isn't collecting hits, he continues forcing pitchers into uncomfortable counts and creating opportunities for those behind him.

There is also an intriguing roster storyline to monitor Monday. Kiké Hernández is expected to make his season debut after completing his recovery from elbow surgery. While Hernández's versatility has always been valuable, his return arrives at a particularly important time given the club's injury concerns and ongoing search for lineup flexibility.

The pitching matchups themselves may not draw national headlines, but Wednesday certainly will. Ohtani's presence on the mound has been one of baseball's biggest stories this season, and his microscopic 0.73 ERA entering the finale serves as another reminder that the two-way superstar continues redefining expectations.

Rockies (20-34, 5th in NL West)

Colorado remains buried in the National League West standings, but the club's recent stretch has featured several encouraging developments centered around its younger players.

Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar remains the centerpiece of the franchise's future and continues serving as the catalyst for much of the offense. Alongside him, catcher/designated hitter Hunter Goodman has emerged as one of the lineup's most consistent threats, while players such as TJ Rumfield, Chad Stevens and Sterlin Thompson have provided flashes of production during recent weeks.

One storyline worth monitoring is how Colorado handles its increasingly depleted pitching staff. Veteran left-hander José Quintana exited his most recent start with elbow discomfort, adding another concern to a rotation already missing Ryan Feltner and Chase Dollander. The Rockies have spent much of May piecing together innings through bullpen games, spot starters and extended relief appearances.

That lack of pitching depth becomes particularly problematic against a Dodgers lineup that excels at forcing opposing staffs into long nights.

Offensively, the Rockies have remained competitive in stretches but continue struggling to generate consistent power. The club recently endured a seven-game homerless drought before Rumfield finally broke through against Arizona. In a ballpark where runs can come quickly, Colorado will need far more traffic on the bases to keep pace with Los Angeles.

The Rockies have shown they can play close games. The challenge now is proving they can consistently finish them against one of baseball's deepest rosters.

Pitching Probables

Monday, May 25: Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.93 ERA) vs. Logan Henderson (0-0, 6.59 ERA)

Tuesday, May 26: Eric Lauer (1-5, 6.69 ERA) vs. Kyle Freeland (1-5, 7.04 ERA)

Wednesday, May 27: Shohei Ohtani (4-2, 0.73 ERA) vs. TBD (1-2, 5.75 ERA)

Injury Report

Dodgers

Day-to-day: 3B Max Muncy

10-day IL: none

15-day IL: RHP Brock Stewart, RHP Tyler Glasnow, RHP Ben Casparius, LHP Blake Snell, LHP Jack Dreyer,

60-day IL: RHP Edwin Díaz, INF/OF Tommy Edman, RHP Landon Knack, RHP Gavin Stone, RHP Jake Cousins, RHP Bobby Miller, RHP Evan Phillips, RHP Brusdar Graterol

Rockies

Day-to-day: LHP Jose Quintana, IF/OF Willi Castro

10-day IL: OF Mickey Moniak, CF Brenton Doyle, OF Jordan Beck

15-day IL: RHP Ryan Feltner, RHP Chase Dollander, RHP Jimmy Herget, RHP Victor Vodnik

60-day IL: RHP Jeff Criswell, RHP McCade Brown, RHP RJ Petit, RHP Pierson Ohl, DH Kris Bryant