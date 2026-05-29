ESPN’s Top 15 MLB Prospect Rankings | Baseball’s Best Up and Coming Stars for 2026

Have Your Say! Who is the Top Prospect in All of Baseball?

Join the MLB Prospect Hierarchy Debate

The foundational blueprint of baseball’s future has been completely remapped. With front offices actively evaluating their minor-league depth ahead of high-stakes trade-deadline negotiations, these elite tier-one talent chips hold more leverage than ever.

Who is the absolute, undisputed future face of Major League Baseball?

The Cream City Catalyst: Are you fully prepared to buy into Milwaukee's Jesús Made as a generational 65 FV tier juggernaut if he locks in consistent vertical launch angles, or is his aggressive raw power projection too volatile to anchor the top spot?

The Blockbuster Return: Did the Athletics execute the ultimate front-office heist by extracting hyper-elite shortstop Leo De Vries out of San Diego as the crown-jewel piece for their All-Star closer?

The Pitching Lab Paradox: Are you willing to overlook the terrifying historical volatility of a high school right-hander like Seth Hernandez , or do the elite bullet-slider modifications Pittsburgh made to his arsenal make him an exception to the rule?

The Metro Infield Footrace: Between Seattle's Colt Emerson and the Bronx's George Lombard Jr., which hyper-polished infielder possesses the high-floor profile required to command a permanent major-league role first?

Lock In Your Take: Sound off in the comments section below. Which elite talent on this newly updated top 15 grid is the safest bet to permanently crash an active roster and run away with the 2027 Rookie of the Year crown?