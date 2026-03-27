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MLB · 1 hour ago

Jason Heyward Announces Retirement After 16-Year MLB Career

Anthony Arroyo

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Jason Heyward officially closed the book on his Major League Baseball career Friday, announcing his retirement after 16 seasons that spanned multiple organizations and included two World Series titles.

Heyward, 36, built a reputation as one of the game’s best defensive outfielders while also serving as a respected clubhouse leader throughout his career. He spent key stretches with the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals before becoming part of baseball history with the Chicago Cubs, helping the franchise capture the 2016 World Series and end a 108-year championship drought.

He later added a second title with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

In a statement released Friday, Heyward made it clear that his decision came with certainty.

“I wanted to reach this moment and know without a doubt that it was time to walk away, and I do,” Heyward said. “No second-guessing, no looking back, just gratitude.”

Across his 16-year career, Heyward’s impact extended beyond the stat sheet. While his offensive production fluctuated at times, his ability to mentor teammates made him a valuable presence wherever he played.

That leadership will remain a central focus in his next chapter.

Heyward announced plans to dedicate more time to the Jason Heyward Baseball Academy, a youth development program aimed at mentoring young athletes and providing opportunities both on and off the field. The initiative reflects his long-standing commitment to giving back to the community and helping shape the next generation of players.

“Sixteen years in this game gave me everything, and now I get to give some of that back,” Heyward said.

In addition to his academy work, Heyward intends to stay connected to the game through mentorship, offering guidance to younger players navigating the challenges of professional baseball.

“Staying connected to the younger guys coming up through the league and being a resource for them matters to me,” he said.

Beyond baseball, Heyward will also expand his involvement in business ventures, including interests in health and wellness and the hospitality industry.

As he steps away from the field, Heyward leaves behind a legacy defined not only by championships but by professionalism and a lasting influence on teammates and communities alike.

“It’s been a heck of a career,” he said. “It’s been a blast.”

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