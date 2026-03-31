Luis Robert Jr.’s Mets Career Is Off to the Best Possible Start

Small sample size or not, Luis Robert Jr. made an impact in his first four games with the New York Mets. He had an incredible first weekend in Queens, highlighted by a three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning on Saturday evening.

LUIS ROBERT!! HIS 1ST HR AS A MET IS A 3-RUN WALK-OFF BOMB 🍎pic.twitter.com/gRBkirkQsY — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 28, 2026

It was not just his game-winning swing; Robert slashed .455/.571/.727, driving in five runs and drawing three walks in his Mets debut series against Pittsburgh.

One of those three walks came on Opening Day, when he won a 10-pitch battle against reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes. That free pass loaded the bases for Brett Baty, who followed with a three-run triple as the Mets chased Skenes from the game in the first inning.

Despite his struggles at the plate over the past two seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Robert has shown increased discipline and willingness to take walks. Early in his Mets tenure, he has continued that trend, fitting into the team’s increased emphasis on getting on base in 2026.

He also made his presence felt on defense, as the Pirates hesitated to take the extra base against his arm all weekend. That was especially evident in the second game of the series, when runners declined to tag up on fly balls hit late in the game to the Mets’ new center fielder.

A few weeks ago, I alluded to how Robert is a major X-factor for New York this season. It was evident in just his first weekend with the club, showing how much of an impact he can make.

Luis Robert's first series as a Met: 5-for-11

HR

5 RBI

3 BB | 2 K He could be a difference maker for New York 🍎 pic.twitter.com/tk09ZVXxlT — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 30, 2026

A More Disciplined Approach At the Plate

Robert’s aforementioned 10-pitch battle in his first plate appearance as Met was a better at-bat than any center fielder produced for New York in 2025. He is already offensively upgrading a position that was a major need for the Mets this offseason.

Additionally, he whiffed on only 23.3% of his swings this past weekend, a significant improvement from his career norm. Not only is he becoming a more patient hitter, he is also more selective.

He saw 4.5 pitches per plate appearance across his first 14 trips to the plate this season, which is above average and an improvement over his career numbers. So far, he is buying into David Stearns’ vision for the 2026 Mets: draw walks and put immediate pressure on the pitcher.

Not only is Robert wearing a different uniform in 2026, he is a different hitter at the dish.

There is a reason why Robert has been one of the most coveted trade assets for a handful of years now despite posting subpar metrics in each of his last two seasons. Even though the results have dipped since his All-Star campaign back in 2023, he’s always displayed enough talent for a team to take a shot on.

Surrounding him with guys like Soto, Lindor, Semien, among others, in the lineup, and getting him on a team with World Series aspirations has to certainly increase his buy in as well. Competitive, disciplined at-bats can often be a sign of how locked in a player is at the plate. Through one weekend of play, Robert looked like a player rejuvenated by a fresh start.

What Does the Future Hold?

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, there is plenty of reason to believe that the 28-year-old can sustain this level of play. For one, Robert has already shown with the White Sox how talented of a player he is, and flashed that in his first series with the Mets.

Unlike in Chicago, Robert is better protected in this Mets lineup. The hitters at the top of New York’s order are consistently on base, creating ample RBI opportunities for him in the middle of the order.

His presence also makes New York’s lineup deeper and harder for opposing pitchers to navigate through. There are no easy outs in this year’s Mets lineup, an issue that the team faced last season with a top heavy order.

Now, there will be growing pains with a player like Robert, who has gone through peaks and valleys as a hitter throughout his career. Just last year, for example, he posted a .990 OPS in July and followed that up with a .690 OPS in August before being shut down for the year with a hamstring injury.

Injuries are unfortunately also part of the conversation with Robert, who has missed ample time throughout his career with various ailments. However, when he is on the field and putting together comfortable at-bats like we have seen thus far, he can be a lethal middle-of-the-order bat who can change the dynamic of the Mets’ offense.

It is about as early as it gets in the season, but Robert looks rejuvenated and in some ways even better than his old self in the orange and blue.

The post Luis Robert Jr.’s Mets Career Is Off to the Best Possible Start appeared first on Just Baseball.