Padres avoid sweep, shutout Tigers for first win of ’26

A third time was the charm for the Padres on Saturday night. After sellout crowds for all three of San Diego’s season-opening series against the Detroit Tigers, right-hander Randy Vásquez dominated across six scoreless innings to give the Friars their first victory of the 2026 campaign, avoiding what would have been a much rather demoralizing series sweep.

Vásquez continued a trend that began late last season, throwing for higher velocity and walking less hitters. The hurler sat between 95 to 97 mph on his fastball while issuing two walks. He fanned eight Tigers batters in the process, maintaining control of the strike zone.

The 27-year-old starter, who was acquired by the Padres in the blockbuster trade that sent superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Yankees, is settling into a rotation role that perhaps some didn’t envision not too long ago. Vásquez is shifting the tide from inconsistent arm to crucial piece for a starting staff.

Randy Vásquez’s 2Ks in the 5th. 8Ks thru 5 pic.twitter.com/wz2PM2fDzA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 29, 2026

“He came and he delivered. One of the best games Randy’s probably pitched for the Padres," said manager Craig Stammen when discussing Vásquez’s start. “Attacked the zone really well. Used his fastball. Used his breaking stuff. Had it all under control today — it was a really good outing for Randy," he added.

Vásquez threw 91 total pitches, 59 of them landing for strikes while inducing 13 whiffs from Detroit’s lineup.

The Padre bats backed the righty’s performance on the bump by scoring three runs, two of them coming during a two-out rally in the third inning that featured hits from Freddy Fermin, Jake Cronenworth, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Ramón Laureano also continued his torrid start, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a stolen base. He’s collected five hits, including a double and a home run through his first 12 at-bats.

Lefty reliever Kyle Hart pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth, passing the baton to Mason Miller, who collected his first save of the season by striking out rookie Kevin McGonigle to seal the ballgame.