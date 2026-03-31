Quakes Media Day: Angels Prospects Preparation Ahead of 2026 Season

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes opened Media Day with a strong sense of optimism, as several of the Los Angeles Angels’ top prospects detailed their offseason progress and readiness for the 2026 season.

Right-hander Blake Jordan (No. 11 prospect) made it clear that his approach on the mound is rooted in consistency and intent. “I think the biggest thing is just having intention with every throw and every pitch,” Jordan said. “I don’t take any throw off… everything is done with a purpose.” That mindset has played a major role in his ability to throw strikes, something he continues to emphasize in every aspect of his preparation.

As he transitions into a full season with Rancho Cucamonga, Jordan is focused on refining his secondary pitches. “My fastball is in a good place right now, but just being consistent with throwing strikes with all my off-speed pitches… that’s the biggest thing for me,” he said. He added that developing his changeup has required a more aggressive in-game approach: “The main goal is to just be throwing it a lot in games… so they can respect that pitch.”

Jordan also pointed to his experience with Spring Training as a key stepping stone. “Facing those type of hitters… I think it gets me well prepared to throw in regular-season games,” he said. With Opening Day approaching, his excitement is evident: “I can’t be more excited to start the season.”

Here at Morongo Field for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes’ 2026 Media Day. The Quakes are now the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels after previously serving as the Dodgers’ Single-A club last season. The Dodgers’ affiliate has since moved to Ontario. @SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/1GDUqvWhf1 — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) March 30, 2026

Trey Gregory-Alford (No. 10 prospect) brings a unique perspective, having developed as a pitcher in Colorado. “Being in Colorado… it was definitely different growing up,” he said, noting how the high elevation impacted pitch movement. Now pitching in California, he’s already seeing a difference: “There is some noticeable differences in the off-speed… it’s a lot more sharper. You get better break.”

Gregory-Alford emphasized that his offseason was centered on durability and preparation. “This whole offseason was more about… getting my body prepared,” he explained. “What you do in the offseason… really determines how far you’re going to make it in the season.” He also stressed attacking hitters early, adding that nearly every bullpen session focused on getting ahead in counts.

Like Jordan, Gregory-Alford is eager to begin the year. “I can’t wait… we get to be out here, play the game we love,” he said. “It should be a fun year.”

Full roster for the Los Angeles Angels’ Single-A affiliate, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes: pic.twitter.com/iy3DaXjfzx — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) March 30, 2026

Outfielder Lucas Ramirez, fresh off competing for Team Brazil in the World Baseball Classic, enters the season with confidence and gratitude. “I’m feeling great… I feel ready. I can’t wait to start playing games,” Ramirez said. His WBC experience served as a major milestone: “I felt amazing… all my hard work was paying off, so I got to go show my abilities.”

After advancing through multiple levels last season, Ramirez believes adversity helped shape his development. “I got faced with adversity… and I think it helped me become a better hitter,” he said. Looking ahead, he has clear goals in mind: “Hopefully… steal 20 bags, 20 bombs… but I’m just trying to get better at the little things.”

He also reflected on the impact of representing Brazil on the international stage. “The experience was just amazing… they got a lot of talent. They got a lot of love for the game,” Ramirez said.

As the Quakes prepare for the season, the message from their young core is consistent – intentional work, steady development, and a deep excitement to compete.