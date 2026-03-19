Shohei Ohtani Touches 99 MPH In Dominant Dodgers Mound Debut

Shohei Ohtani Fires 99 MPH In Desert Debut

Game Analysis

For an afternoon in mid-March, the noise felt a little louder, the anticipation a little tighter. That tends to happen when Shohei Ohtani walks to a mound for the first time in a Dodgers uniform under the desert sun.

And on Wednesday, in his Cactus League pitching debut against the San Francisco Giants, Ohtani reminded everyone why even a “tune-up” start doesn’t really exist when he’s involved.

“It didn’t feel like it was my first spring training outing,” Ohtani said. “I see this more as an extension of a live BP situation.” If that’s the case, it was a live BP with 99 mph attached.