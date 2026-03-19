Shohei Ohtani Touches 99 MPH In Dominant Dodgers Mound Debut

Future Outlook
There is a natural temptation to let a player like this run free, to lean into the unprecedented. But the Dodgers have seen enough to understand that restraint might be just as important as brilliance. Ohtani, for his part, hears it — even if he doesn’t fully agree.
“My intent is to be in the rotation on normal rest,” he said. “If management thinks that I need extra rest, I’ll take it.”
That balance — between what Ohtani wants and what the Dodgers need — will define much of this season. Because while individual milestones hover (and yes, even Cy Young talk lingers in March), Ohtani continues to frame everything through a narrower lens. Winning.
“I will never want to sacrifice our chance of winning… just because I want to try to win a Cy Young Award,” he said.