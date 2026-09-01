Stan Kroenke agrees to buy Angels from Arte Moreno

ANAHEIM, Cali. — Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and his Kroenke Sports & Entertainment company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in the Los Angeles Angels from the Arte Moreno and the Moreno family, the company announced Tuesday.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and approval from Major League Baseball. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The acquisition would add one of Major League Baseball’s original West Coast franchises to KSE’s expansive global portfolio, which includes the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Mammoth and Arsenal Football Club.

“The Angels are a storied franchise anchored in a great market,” KSE owner and chairman Stan Kroenke said in a statement. “We look forward to an exciting future with the Angels organization.”

The deal would end Arte Moreno’s 23-year run as the controlling owner of the Angels. Moreno purchased the franchise from The Walt Disney Company in 2003, shortly after the team won its first World Series championship.

“The Angels organization is pleased to announce this transaction with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment,” Moreno said in a statement. “The Moreno family has been honored to steward the Angels for 23 years and we believe with KSE’s experience and success they are the best next owner for the franchise.

“The Angels organization looks forward to continuing its commitment to the fans, our employees, the players and our business partners.”

The acquisition would significantly expand KSE’s presence in Southern California. Kroenke-affiliated entities own the Rams and developed SoFi Stadium and the surrounding 300-acre Hollywood Park district in Inglewood, which has become one of the country’s leading sports and entertainment destinations.

The transaction would also reunite two franchises with a shared history in Orange County. The Rams and Angels both played their home games at Anaheim Stadium from 1980 through 1994 before the Rams relocated to St. Louis ahead of the 1995 season. The Rams returned to Southern California in 2016 and moved into SoFi Stadium in 2020.

SoFi Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff National Championship, WrestleMania and numerous international soccer matches and concerts. The stadium and Hollywood Park will also host events during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Adding the Angels would extend Kroenke’s Southern California footprint from Inglewood into Orange County, giving KSE a year-round presence in one of the country’s largest sports and entertainment markets. The Angels play at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, approximately 30 miles southeast of SoFi Stadium.

KSE also owns and operates Ball Arena in Denver, DICK’S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, Altitude Sports & Entertainment and Outdoor Sportsman Group. Its acquisition of the Angels would make KSE one of the few sports ownership groups with franchises in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and Premier League.

The Angels entered Major League Baseball as an expansion franchise in 1961 and have played in Anaheim since 1966. The franchise has won nine American League West championships, hosted three All-Star Games and captured its only World Series championship in 2002.

Over their history, the Angels have produced seven MVP awards, two Cy Young Awards, three Rookie of the Year awards, 39 Gold Glove winners and 168 All-Star selections.

The sale must now move through MLB’s approval process before Kroenke and KSE can officially assume control of the franchise.