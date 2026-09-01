Dodgers get reinforcements; Shohei Ohtani's status still uncertain

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers entered September with a crowded roster, a few familiar faces returning and plenty of questions to sort through with the regular season winding down.

The Dodgers activated catcher Will Smith, Dalton Rushing and left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski from the injured list Tuesday while adding infielder Alex Freeland to the active roster.

To make room, the Dodgers optioned outfielder Alek Thomas and designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for assignment.

With less than a month remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are beginning to get healthier, but manager Dave Roberts knows the reinforcements also come with some limitations.

Smith, 31, has been sidelined since June 6 with a neck injury. Before landing on the injured list, he appeared in 52 games and was hitting .249 with six home runs and 23 RBI. He made five rehab appearances with OKC, batting .250 with two doubles and a home run.

Roberts said the plan is to ease Smith back into the lineup by having him start every other day during the current series.

As for Smith, the Dodgers are simply happy to have their All-Star catcher back.

“With Will, it’s good to get him back,” Roberts said.

“We made some changes over the course of 24 hours, Justin will be in the bullpen,” Roberts said. “Dalton is back continuing his progression but he’ll be used as a pinch hitter.”

Rushing returns after missing time with a right arm injury suffered Aug. 3. He had established himself as an important part of the Dodgers' lineup before the injury, playing a career-high 74 games while hitting .253 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI.

For now, however, Rushing's return will be strictly as a hitter.

Roberts acknowledged that Rushing still has work to do before he is ready to resume catching duties and stopped short of guaranteeing that he will get behind the plate before the end of the season.

“He’s getting there,” Roberts said.

That means Rushing will have to adjust to a role that is relatively unfamiliar for him: coming off the bench as a pinch hitter.

Roberts isn't concerned.

“It’s a simple swing, not a lot of moving parts,” Roberts said. “He’ll be prepared. It’s my job to get him reps.”

Wrobleski Returns to the Pitching Staff

Wrobleski also returns after a stint on the injured list. He made one rehab appearance for Oklahoma City before rejoining the Dodgers.

Prior to his injury, Wrobleski had been one of the more reliable arms in the organization, going 11-5 with a 3.56 ERA.

For the time being, though, Roberts said Wrobleski will work out of the bullpen.

The Dodgers will also have another familiar face back in Freeland.

The 25-year-old infielder begins his third stint with the Dodgers after appearing in 72 games this season. Freeland has hit .231 with three home runs and 19 RBI.

Roberts said the decision to bring Freeland back was based partly on familiarity and partly on the possibility that his versatility could become important over the final weeks.

“We like Alex, he’s performing fine,” Roberts said. “More of familiarity, he knows what it’s like to be here and the season’s not over so there’s some things that could happen. We felt good about this.”

Edman Takes Over in Center Field

Tommy Edman will mostly play in center field since Dave Roberts has no plans to platoon him in left field with Teoscar Hernández. Roberts trusts Hernández to “right the ship," which is why they didn’t call up an outfielder from OKC.@SportingTrib | #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/tlnEyG3h2a — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) September 1, 2026

The roster moves also create an immediate adjustment in the outfield.

Thomas, who joined the Dodgers in a May 12 trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, appeared in only seven games for the Dodgers. He hit .211 with one double and three RBI.

With Andy Pages still out, Tommy Edman will take over in center field.

Roberts said Edman will move between center field and second base but doesn't currently envision using him in left field as part of a platoon with Teoscar Hernández.

“He’ll play all four of these games here,” Roberts said. “I see him at second base on Thursday.”

The Dodgers are instead betting on Hernández to rediscover his form.

Roberts said the organization trusts Hernández to “right the ship,” which played a role in the decision not to call up another outfielder from OKC.

That puts more responsibility on Edman defensively and leaves Hernández with an opportunity to work through his struggles at the plate.

Rortvedt's time with the Dodgers, meanwhile, comes to an end, at least for now.

The 28-year-old catcher appeared in 16 games after being acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, hitting .185 with one RBI. Before the trade, he had been with Triple-A Syracuse.

Ohtani Update: No Decision Yet

Aug 27, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts with manager Dave Roberts (30) before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Dale Zanine-Imagn Images Aug 27, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts with manager Dave Roberts (30) before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The biggest question surrounding the Dodgers, however, remains Shohei Ohtani.

Roberts said Tuesday that there is no new update on Ohtani's status, but the team expects to have a conversation this week to determine the plan moving forward.

Sunday was mentioned as a possible day Ohtani could see some action.

The Dodgers have been carefully managing Ohtani as they navigate the final stretch of the season, and any decision regarding his workload will be closely watched with October approaching.

For now, the Dodgers are focused on getting the pieces they do have back into rhythm.

September brings an expanded roster and, with it, more flexibility. But it also brings the reality that there isn't much time left to iron out the details.

Roberts wants the Dodgers to use the final weeks of the regular season to clean up the small things that can become big problems in October.

“The guys can see the finish line,” Roberts said. “We’ve played a lot of baseball. For me, it’s honing in on mental mistakes, there’s been base running, empty AB’s.”

The Dodgers have reinforcements coming back. They have more roster flexibility. And they still have nearly a month to figure out exactly what this group will look like when the games matter most.

But as September begins, the message from Roberts is clear: getting healthy is only part of the equation.

Now, the Dodgers have to get sharp.